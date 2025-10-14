Menu
Politics & Governance

Seyi Tinubu @ 40: A Champion of Youth Empowerment

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

14, October 2025/Naija 247news

As Seyi Tinubu celebrates his 40th birthday, his commitment to youth empowerment and community development continues to inspire many. The President Bola Tinubu’s son has been making impactful strides, particularly in the area of supporting young people.

Empowering the Next Generation

Under Seyi Tinubu’s leadership, his foundation, the Noella Foundation, has implemented various initiatives aimed at empowering the youth. From education and entrepreneurship programs to community development projects, the foundation has been working tirelessly to make a positive impact. The Onigbongbo LCDA Chairman, Moyo Adebanjo, praised Seyi’s dedication to youth empowerment, describing him as a role model for young Nigerians.

A Leader Among Peers

Seyi Tinubu’s influence extends beyond his family ties. He has been recognized by various organizations for his contributions to youth empowerment and national development. The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) and the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) are among the groups that have honored him for his efforts.

A Bright Future Ahead

As Seyi Tinubu marks this milestone birthday, it’s clear that his impact will be felt for years to come. His commitment to empowering the youth and building a better future for all Nigerians is an inspiration to many.

A Call to Action

As Seyi Tinubu continues to champion youth empowerment, it’s essential for other leaders and individuals to follow his lead. By working together, we can create a brighter future for Nigeria’s youth and unlock their full potential. We urge everyone to join hands in supporting initiatives that empower and uplift the next generation.

Seyi Tinubu’s journey is a testament to the power of dedication and hard work. As he continues to champion youth empowerment, he sets a shining example for others to follow. We look forward to seeing the continued impact of his efforts on the lives of young Nigerians. Happy birthday, Seyi!

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

