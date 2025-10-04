‘Sex workers, agberos’ — Taiwo Oyedele says everybody is required to declare their income

Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, has stated that all Nigerians who earn income, including sex workers and street touts popularly known as agberos, are required to declare their earnings for tax purposes.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalists, influencers, and policy analysts on Friday, Oyedele clarified widespread misconceptions about Nigeria’s recently signed tax reform laws.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed four new tax reform bills into law on June 26, 2025, with full implementation set for January 1, 2026.

Oyedele emphasized that the obligation to self-declare income is not a new rule, but a legal requirement that has always existed in Nigeria’s tax laws.

“Sex workers, agberos… everyone has the responsibility to self-declare. That is the first obligation in the law,” he said.

He stressed that the newly signed laws do not impose fresh taxes on anyone previously untaxed but rather seek to enforce existing provisions more efficiently.

“If I am an agbero, calling passengers into a bus and earning a fee, how is that different from a waiter or a factory worker?” Oyedele questioned. “We cannot say agberos are exempt from tax. Same goes for sex workers. The point is not about morality.”

According to Oyedele, global tax laws are clear, income is taxable regardless of its source.

“In tax matters, there’s no debate over morality or legality,” he said. “Otherwise, people would deliberately make their activities illegal to avoid tax. Even in the U.S., the IRS states that if you steal, you must still declare it as income.”

He further stated that the Federal Government’s system is capable of validating income sources even when individuals fail to report them.

“If you earn and don’t declare, the system can trace it. You either spend, save, or invest the money, all of which involve third parties that can be monitored,” he noted.

Oyedele reaffirmed that income from commercial sex work, like any other economic activity, falls under taxable income.

“The law is clear. If you earn from goods or services, whether legitimate or not, you are liable to pay tax,” he concluded.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.