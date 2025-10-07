Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Sevilla Thrash Barcelona 4-1, End Champions’ Unbeaten La Liga Start

By: Naija247news

Date:

Sevilla delivered a stunning performance on Sunday, humiliating La Liga giants Barcelona 4-1 and ending their unbeaten start to the season. The Andalusian club’s first league win over Barcelona since 2015 lifted them to sixth place on 13 points from eight matches, while Barcelona remained second with 19 points, two behind leaders Real Madrid.

“It’s one of the happiest days of my life. We deserved to win from start to finish,” said Sevilla’s Jose Angel Carmona, who scored the third goal of the match.

From the outset, Sevilla dominated, probing Barcelona’s defense and looking to exploit spaces for long balls to Alexis Sanchez. Barcelona, in contrast, struggled to create chances, failing to register a shot on target in the first 30 minutes.

The breakthrough came in the 13th minute when Isaac Romero went down while jostling with Ronald Araujo in Barcelona’s penalty area. After reviewing the incident on VAR, the referee awarded Sevilla a penalty. Sanchez, facing his former Arsenal teammate Wojciech Szczesny, sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to open the scoring.

Sevilla continued to press, and despite Szczesny saving Romero’s close-range attempt in the 27th minute, the forward doubled the lead in the 37th. Ruben Vargas sprinted past Barcelona’s high defensive line and delivered a precise cross for Romero, who slotted the ball home with a first-time finish.

Barcelona responded late in the first half, with Marcus Rashford reducing the deficit in added time. The forward capitalized on a lobbed pass from Pedri and fired a left-footed shot into the net from a tight angle.

Sevilla regained control in the second half, while Barcelona’s hopes of equalizing were dashed when Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty in the 76th minute after Adnan Januzaj brought down Alejandro Balde in the box.

Carmona restored Sevilla’s two-goal advantage in the 90th minute, shooting through a defender’s legs to make it 3-1. Substitute Akor Adams sealed the emphatic 4-1 victory five minutes into added time, finishing Chidera Ejuke’s precise pass.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri admitted the team struggled: “We lacked intensity, we couldn’t get the ball out of our half, we didn’t know what to do with the ball … we were never at our best. We need to improve a lot of things so that we can start winning games again after the break.”

Sevilla, celebrating back-to-back wins, will resume their La Liga campaign against Mallorca on October 18, while Barcelona will host Girona on the same day.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
US Sends Second “Third-Country” Deportation Flight to Eswatini Amid Rights Concerns
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

US Sends Second “Third-Country” Deportation Flight to Eswatini Amid Rights Concerns

Naija247news Naija247news -
The United States has sent a second “third-country” deportation...

Israel’s Return to Africa: Strategic Diplomacy or Opportunistic Overtures By Shola Lawal

Naija247news Naija247news -
In late August, government officials from Zambia and Israel...

“Innocent Megbolu: Nigerian Man Jailed Five Years in Scotland for Rape of Woman in Her Home”

Naija247news Naija247news -
A 37-year-old Nigerian man, Innocent Megbolu, has been sentenced...

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Apps SDK, Letting AI Interact Directly with Spotify, Booking.com and More

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
OpenAI is transforming ChatGPT from a conversational assistant into...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

US Sends Second “Third-Country” Deportation Flight to Eswatini Amid Rights Concerns

Geopolitics 0
The United States has sent a second “third-country” deportation...

Israel’s Return to Africa: Strategic Diplomacy or Opportunistic Overtures By Shola Lawal

Top Stories 0
In late August, government officials from Zambia and Israel...

“Innocent Megbolu: Nigerian Man Jailed Five Years in Scotland for Rape of Woman in Her Home”

Diaspora News & Features 0
A 37-year-old Nigerian man, Innocent Megbolu, has been sentenced...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria