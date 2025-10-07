Sevilla Thrash Barcelona 4-1, End Champions’ Unbeaten La Liga Start

Sevilla delivered a stunning performance on Sunday, humiliating La Liga giants Barcelona 4-1 and ending their unbeaten start to the season. The Andalusian club’s first league win over Barcelona since 2015 lifted them to sixth place on 13 points from eight matches, while Barcelona remained second with 19 points, two behind leaders Real Madrid.

“It’s one of the happiest days of my life. We deserved to win from start to finish,” said Sevilla’s Jose Angel Carmona, who scored the third goal of the match.

From the outset, Sevilla dominated, probing Barcelona’s defense and looking to exploit spaces for long balls to Alexis Sanchez. Barcelona, in contrast, struggled to create chances, failing to register a shot on target in the first 30 minutes.

The breakthrough came in the 13th minute when Isaac Romero went down while jostling with Ronald Araujo in Barcelona’s penalty area. After reviewing the incident on VAR, the referee awarded Sevilla a penalty. Sanchez, facing his former Arsenal teammate Wojciech Szczesny, sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to open the scoring.

Sevilla continued to press, and despite Szczesny saving Romero’s close-range attempt in the 27th minute, the forward doubled the lead in the 37th. Ruben Vargas sprinted past Barcelona’s high defensive line and delivered a precise cross for Romero, who slotted the ball home with a first-time finish.

Barcelona responded late in the first half, with Marcus Rashford reducing the deficit in added time. The forward capitalized on a lobbed pass from Pedri and fired a left-footed shot into the net from a tight angle.

Sevilla regained control in the second half, while Barcelona’s hopes of equalizing were dashed when Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty in the 76th minute after Adnan Januzaj brought down Alejandro Balde in the box.

Carmona restored Sevilla’s two-goal advantage in the 90th minute, shooting through a defender’s legs to make it 3-1. Substitute Akor Adams sealed the emphatic 4-1 victory five minutes into added time, finishing Chidera Ejuke’s precise pass.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri admitted the team struggled: “We lacked intensity, we couldn’t get the ball out of our half, we didn’t know what to do with the ball … we were never at our best. We need to improve a lot of things so that we can start winning games again after the break.”

Sevilla, celebrating back-to-back wins, will resume their La Liga campaign against Mallorca on October 18, while Barcelona will host Girona on the same day.

