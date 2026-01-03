Seven Killed as Gunmen Launch House-to-House Attack in Plateau Community

Fresh violence has erupted in Plateau State following a deadly overnight attack on Bong village in Doemak District, Qua’an-Pan Local Government Area, where gunmen killed at least seven residents and left several others injured. The assailants were said to have stormed the community late Friday, moving from house to house and targeting vulnerable residents, including women, children and the elderly.

Naija247News gathered that panic spread through the quiet rural settlement as the heavily armed attackers opened fire indiscriminately, forcing many residents to flee into nearby bushes. Survivors told journalists that most of the victims were those unable to escape before the shootings intensified.

A concerned native of the area, Mr. Lawrence Dogari, confirmed the tragic development, saying the death toll currently stands at more than seven, while some residents remain unaccounted for. He added that the community was still trying to assess the full extent of the tragedy amid fear and uncertainty.

Naija247News understands that the Director of Press and Publicity to the Executive Chairman of Qua’an-Pan Local Government Council, Danaan Cletus Sylvanus, also confirmed the incident. He explained that the council chairman, Hon. Christopher Audu Manship, has condemned the attack on innocent civilians and assured residents that security agencies have been mobilised to track down the perpetrators. The council boss, he added, promised to provide updates as investigations progress.

Efforts to reach the Plateau State Police Command’s spokesperson, Alabo Alfred, for official confirmation proved unsuccessful, as calls to his mobile line reportedly went unanswered at the time of filing this report.

Naija247News reports that Friday’s attack is the latest in a disturbing wave of killings across Plateau communities. Only recently, seven persons were killed in a Christmas Eve attack on Bum community in Jos South Local Government Area, further heightening tensions in the state.

Community leaders and security observers warn that the recurring violence continues to deepen fear among rural dwellers, disrupt livelihoods and fuel humanitarian concerns. Residents are now calling for strengthened security presence and proactive measures to prevent further bloodshed.

Naija247News gathered that as families mourn and search for missing loved ones, many Plateau citizens are urging both state and federal authorities to intensify efforts toward lasting peace and justice, insisting that the cycle of unprovoked attacks must be urgently addressed to restore confidence and safety across affected communities.

Babatunde Ogunsakin I am a results-driven professional with proven expertise in News Writing, Product Management, Customer Engagement, Business Development, International Education, Research, Community Development and Leadership. With a solid academic foundation in History and International Studies, I combine analytical depth with strategic insight to craft impactful stories, drive growth initiatives, and deliver innovative solutions aligned with global trends and the UN SDGs. My professional versatility is underscored by a strong ability to communicate effectively, inform diverse audiences, and contribute meaningfully to both media and development-oriented platforms.

For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.