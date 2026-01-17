Seun Kuti, Mr P Reconcile After 2023 Election Dispute

0
88
Updated: Jan 17, 2026
Credibility: 85%
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
By Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

ASO ROCK, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria, Jan. 17, 2026 (Naija247news) –
Nigerian musicians Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P of the defunct P-Square group, have reconciled after a public fallout linked to the 2023 general elections.

The two artistes clashed during the election season over differing views on the presidential ambition of Peter Obi, who was the Labour Party candidate at the time.

Tensions escalated after Kuti described Obi as an “opportunist,” a remark that drew a sharp response from Okoye, who questioned Kuti’s relevance and achievements in the Nigerian music industry. The disagreement quickly spilled onto social media, where it devolved into a heated public exchange between the two musicians.

Peace Made in Lagos Nightclub

The long-running feud appears to have ended following a recent meeting between the two artistes at a Lagos nightclub.

A video circulating widely on social media shows Kuti and Okoye greeting each other warmly and embracing, signalling a clear end to the dispute.

In the clip, Kuti is heard saying:

“We are artistes, we can’t be fighting over politicians,”

a sentiment Okoye visibly agreed with as both men exchanged smiles and hugs.

Symbolic Reconciliation

The reconciliation has been widely welcomed by fans, with many describing it as a reminder of the role entertainers play in promoting unity beyond political divisions.

Neither artiste has issued a formal statement following the encounter, but the video has been interpreted as a public gesture of peace, effectively closing a chapter that had lingered since the 2023 election cycle.

