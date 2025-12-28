SERAP Drags Governors, Wike to Court Over Alleged Failure to Account for N14tn Fuel-Subsidy Savings

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has instituted a lawsuit against 35 state governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over what it described as their failure to transparently account for an estimated N14 trillion accrued as fuel-subsidy savings since May 2023. The suit also joined the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation as a respondent.

Naija247News gathered that following the removal of fuel subsidy, monthly disbursements from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) rose sharply, with SERAP alleging that the resulting windfall has not translated into tangible improvements in healthcare, education and social welfare for poor and vulnerable Nigerians. According to court filings, the group insists that Nigerians deserve a clear explanation of how the increased allocations were utilised.

Filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos under suit number FHC/L/MSC/1424/2025, Naija247News understands that SERAP is seeking an order compelling the governors and the FCT Minister to publish detailed accounts of how the funds, described as subsidy-savings allocations, have been spent since mid-2023. The organisation is also asking the court to mandate disclosure of specific projects executed with the funds, including their locations.

Naija247News reports that the rights group cited FAAC records showing that N28.78 trillion was distributed in 2024 alone, a 79 per cent increase compared to the previous year, with state allocations rising to N5.22 trillion. Yet, SERAP argues that millions of Nigerians still lack access to essential services, while many states reportedly struggle to meet salary and pension obligations.

Naija247News gathered that SERAP further anchored its case on constitutional provisions and Nigeria’s obligations under the UN Convention against Corruption, stressing that access to public financial information is a fundamental right. The organisation maintained that the subsidy savings were meant to cushion the economic hardship faced by citizens and must therefore be accounted for fully and transparently.

Naija247News understands that SERAP also relied on a Supreme Court judgment extending the Freedom of Information Act to all public institutions nationwide, including state governments and the FCT administration.

The group expressed hope that judicial intervention would strengthen public accountability and restore citizens’ confidence in governance. Naija247News reports that the court is yet to fix a date for the hearing of the suit.

