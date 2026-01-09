Senegal Advances to AFCON 2025 Semifinals with 1–0 Win Over 10-Man Mali

Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Tanger, Morocco – Senegal booked their spot in the semifinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a hard-fought 1–0 victory against a 10-man Mali at the Grand Stade de Tanger.

The decisive moment came in the 28th minute when Iliman Ndiaye capitalised on a rare mistake from Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra, slotting the ball calmly into the net to give the Teranga Lions the lead.

Mali’s challenge became even more difficult just before halftime when captain Yves Bissouma received a red card for a reckless challenge on Idrissa Gueye, reducing the Eagles to ten men.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Mali pressed aggressively in the second half in search of an equaliser. However, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy remained resolute, thwarting multiple attempts. Senegal, meanwhile, looked dangerous on the counter-attack but could not extend their lead, with Diarra redeeming himself with a series of fine saves.

Senegal will now face the winner of the Egypt vs Ivory Coast quarterfinal in the semifinals, scheduled to take place in Tanger next Wednesday.