Political Analysis & Opinion

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Kneels to Thank Husband After Returning to National Assembly

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Naija247news – Abuja, October 3, 2025 — Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central has publicly expressed gratitude to her husband, High Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, for his unwavering support during her “toughest battles,” posting a photo kneeling before him on social media.

Natasha resumed her duties at the National Assembly last week, six months after she was suspended by the Senate leadership. Her suspension, which began in March, barred her from participating in all activities of the 10th Senate, following allegations of misconduct linked to her protest over the reassignment of her Senate seat by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on February 20.

On Friday, October 3, the lawmaker took to her social media accounts to celebrate her husband’s support. In the heartfelt post, she wrote:

“In life’s toughest battles, I have found my greatest strength in your love, my dearest Alema. Thank you for standing by me, for holding my hand through every challenge, and for being my safe place. I’m blessed to walk this journey with you. Your Queen, Natasha Uduaghan. By God, your love and our people’s support.”

The gesture has drawn widespread admiration online, highlighting the personal side of public life for Nigerian lawmakers and the role of family support amid political turbulence.

Context

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was one of several disciplinary actions in the Senate that sparked debate over legislative conduct, representation rights, and the authority of Senate leadership. Her return marks the end of a six-month period away from plenary, allowing her to resume advocacy and constituency work in Kogi Central.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

Abia Governor Alex Otti Confident Nnamdi Kanu Will Soon Be Freed
Barack Obama Celebrates 33rd Wedding Anniversary with Michelle Obama
Emman Tochi
Emma Tochi
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

