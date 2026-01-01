Senator Godiya Akwashiki of Nasarawa North Dies at 52 in India

Senator Godiya Akwashiki, who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District, has died at the age of 52. He passed away on Wednesday at a hospital in India, according to a family source quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity on Thursday in Nassarawa Eggon, Nasarawa State, described Akwashiki’s death as a significant loss to both the district and the state at large.

“Senator Akwashiki’s passing has created a huge vacuum, given his commitment to grassroots development and empowerment programmes across Nasarawa North,” the source said.

The family source added, “Since in the history of Nasarawa North, Sen. Akwashiki was the best Senator Nasarawa North ever produced due to his purposeful leadership. His projects are in every nook and cranny of the constituency, and he was the only senator from the zone to successfully re-contest and win a second term.”

Akwashiki was first elected to the Nigerian Senate in 2019, after a long political career in Nasarawa State, where he served as Majority Leader and later Deputy Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

Born on August 3, 1973, in Angba Iggah, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area, Akwashiki was widely regarded as a key political figure in Nasarawa State, known for his commitment to development and community empowerment.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.