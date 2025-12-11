Senator Bolsters Humanitarian Support in Kaduna with Major Aid to IDPs, Rural Health Facilities

Senator Sunday Marshall Katung has embarked on a significant humanitarian initiative in Kaduna State, delivering relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and extending support to rural hospitals struggling with inadequate resources. The intervention, which officials describe as a response to urgent socio-economic and health challenges, is aimed at alleviating hardship among vulnerable communities in the region.

Naija247News gathered that the senator’s relief convoy included essential food supplies, blankets, mattresses, and medical consumables, all distributed to displaced families in camps across selected local government areas. The items were handed over amid emotionally charged scenes, with beneficiaries expressing gratitude for what they described as “timely and much-needed assistance.” Many of the IDPs, uprooted by banditry and communal clashes, had endured months of uncertainty and hardship.

Naija247News understands that Senator Katung also took time to visit several primary and secondary health centres in rural communities, accompanied by local leaders and health officials. During the visits, he presented cartons of essential drugs, diagnostic supplies, and equipment intended to enhance service delivery at facilities frequently overwhelmed by patient load and lack of basic infrastructure.

In his address to health workers and community representatives, the senator stressed the interconnectedness of security, health, and human dignity, affirming that “no society can thrive where its citizens suffer in silence.” He reiterated his commitment to supporting under-resourced health institutions and urged stakeholders to prioritise preventive care and community-based health programmes.

Naija247News reports that the senator’s office revealed plans to establish regular outreach programmes targeting IDPs and underserved populations, promising a sustained engagement rather than one-off relief. According to aides, future plans include mobile clinics, skill acquisition workshops for displaced youth and women, and advocacy for improved funding for health centres across the state.

Community leaders who received the senator commended the gesture, noting that the support provides immediate relief while also drawing attention to longstanding gaps in social services. They urged other public officials and private sector actors to emulate the initiative, saying collective action is needed to confront the multifaceted challenges besetting their communities.

Naija247News gathered that health workers at the rural facilities expressed optimism that the donated supplies would ease operational bottlenecks, though they appealed for ongoing collaboration with government agencies and development partners to address structural deficits.

As Kaduna grapples with persistent insecurity and resource constraints, the senator’s humanitarian outreach highlights the critical role elected officials can play in cushioning the effects of crisis and championing responsive governance in underserved areas.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.