Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Senator Ben Obi Takes Over as PDP Convention Secretary After Mbah’s Exit

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

15, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the appointment of Senator Ben Ndi Obi as the new Secretary of its National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC), replacing Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State. This development comes after Governor Mbah’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), leaving a void in the PDP’s convention planning team. The PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) approved Senator Obi’s appointment on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

PDP Strengthens Convention Team

Senator Obi’s appointment is a strategic move by the PDP to ensure the success of its 2025 Elective National Convention scheduled for November 15-16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State. As a respected party elder and former presidential adviser, Senator Obi brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the committee. His loyalty to the PDP and proven track record in political mobilization are expected to be assets in the committee’s bid to deliver a successful convention. Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State chairs the committee.

A New Chapter for PDP

The PDP’s convention is a crucial event that will shape the party’s future direction. With Senator Obi at the helm of the convention secretariat, the party expects a seamless and successful event. The convention will provide a platform for party stakeholders to chart a new course for the PDP and position it for success in future elections.

Expectations from Senator Obi

As the new Secretary of the NCOC, Senator Obi is expected to bring his expertise to bear in ensuring that the convention is well-organized, transparent, and inclusive. Party stakeholders are eagerly awaiting the convention, hoping that it will mark a new beginning for the PDP. With Senator Obi’s appointment, the party is optimistic that the convention will be a resounding success.

Senator Ben Obi’s appointment as the new Secretary of the PDP’s National Convention Organizing Committee is a welcome development. With his wealth of experience and knowledge, he is well-positioned to drive the committee’s efforts to deliver a successful convention. The PDP is counting on him to help the party achieve its objectives and regain its footing in the country’s political landscape.

(www.naija247news. com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“We Will Come Back and Rebuild Our Party” — Enugu PDP Vows Revival After Mbah Defection
Next article
“We Humbly Request the Deposition of Oba Oloyede” — Ipetumodu Ruling Houses Call on Governor Adeleke
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dickson Slams Fellow PDP Govs Defecting to APC

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, October 2025/Naija 247news The defections of some Peoples Democratic...

Finance Minister Wale Edun’s London Trip Sparks Concerns, Here’s the Truth

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, October 2025/Naija 247news The recent trip of Nigeria's Finance...

Nigeria Set to Face Gabon in African Semi-Finals of 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Offs

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Super Eagles and Gabon to clash in Morocco, with...

“We Humbly Request the Deposition of Oba Oloyede” — Ipetumodu Ruling Houses Call on Governor Adeleke

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Following the monarch’s U.S. conviction for COVID-19 relief fraud, Osun ruling houses urge immediate vacancy of the Apetumodu stool and legal formalization of deposition.

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Dickson Slams Fellow PDP Govs Defecting to APC

Politics & Governance 0
15, October 2025/Naija 247news The defections of some Peoples Democratic...

Finance Minister Wale Edun’s London Trip Sparks Concerns, Here’s the Truth

Politics & Governance 0
15, October 2025/Naija 247news The recent trip of Nigeria's Finance...

Nigeria Set to Face Gabon in African Semi-Finals of 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Offs

FootBall 0
Super Eagles and Gabon to clash in Morocco, with...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria