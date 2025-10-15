Senator Ben Obi Takes Over as PDP Convention Secretary After Mbah’s Exit

15, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the appointment of Senator Ben Ndi Obi as the new Secretary of its National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC), replacing Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State. This development comes after Governor Mbah’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), leaving a void in the PDP’s convention planning team. The PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) approved Senator Obi’s appointment on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

PDP Strengthens Convention Team

Senator Obi’s appointment is a strategic move by the PDP to ensure the success of its 2025 Elective National Convention scheduled for November 15-16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State. As a respected party elder and former presidential adviser, Senator Obi brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the committee. His loyalty to the PDP and proven track record in political mobilization are expected to be assets in the committee’s bid to deliver a successful convention. Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State chairs the committee.

A New Chapter for PDP

The PDP’s convention is a crucial event that will shape the party’s future direction. With Senator Obi at the helm of the convention secretariat, the party expects a seamless and successful event. The convention will provide a platform for party stakeholders to chart a new course for the PDP and position it for success in future elections.

Expectations from Senator Obi

As the new Secretary of the NCOC, Senator Obi is expected to bring his expertise to bear in ensuring that the convention is well-organized, transparent, and inclusive. Party stakeholders are eagerly awaiting the convention, hoping that it will mark a new beginning for the PDP. With Senator Obi’s appointment, the party is optimistic that the convention will be a resounding success.

Senator Ben Obi’s appointment as the new Secretary of the PDP’s National Convention Organizing Committee is a welcome development. With his wealth of experience and knowledge, he is well-positioned to drive the committee’s efforts to deliver a successful convention. The PDP is counting on him to help the party achieve its objectives and regain its footing in the country’s political landscape.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.