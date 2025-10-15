Menu
INEC & Election News

Senate to Screen Prof. Joash Amupitan for INEC Chairmanship on Thursday

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

By Naija247news Political Desk

Abuja, October 15, 2025 — The Senate is set to screen Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, President Bola Tinubu’s nominee for the position of Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

The announcement was made in a circular issued on Wednesday by the Senate’s Director of Information, Bullah Audu Bi-Allah, and shared with journalists in Abuja.

The screening comes less than 24 hours after President Tinubu’s letter requesting Amupitan’s confirmation was formally read on the Senate floor by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

“The Office of the Secretary, Research and Information wishes to notify members of the Press and the general public that the Senate will on Thursday, 16th October, 2025, conduct the screening of the nominee of President Bola Tinubu, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, as INEC Chairman,” the circular read.

The exercise will take place in the Senate Chamber of the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, with the Senate Press Corps and television stations expected to provide live coverage.

If confirmed, Amupitan will succeed Mahmood Yakubu, who stepped down as INEC chairman on October 7, 2025.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

