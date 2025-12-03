Senate to Screen Defence Minister Nominee on Wednesday — Opeyemi Bamidele

Naija247News reports that the Senate has fixed Wednesday for the screening of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nominee, CDS Christopher Musa for the position of Minister of Defence, following a formal communication from the Presidency requesting legislative approval for the appointment. The disclosure was made on Tuesday by the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, during plenary in Abuja.

Naija247News gathered that the nominee, whose name was contained in the letter transmitted by President Tinubu, will be appearing before the Senate Committee of the Whole, marking a crucial phase in the administration’s ongoing efforts to strengthen national security and restructure the defence architecture.

Announcing the scheduled screening, Senator Bamidele told his colleagues that the upper chamber would give the nominee an opportunity to outline his vision, strategy, and policy direction for the Ministry of Defence. He emphasized that the Senate would approach the exercise with utmost seriousness, considering the pressing security challenges confronting the country.

Naija247News understands that the nominee is expected to address the Senate on critical issues including counterterrorism, improved military coordination, welfare of armed forces personnel, and enhanced collaboration among security agencies. Lawmakers are also expected to question him on defence procurement reforms, intelligence-gathering capacity, and measures to tackle banditry, insurgency, oil theft, and rising violent crimes across various regions.

“The security situation remains a top priority for this administration, and this screening is part of our constitutional responsibility to ensure that only qualified individuals with proven capacity are trusted with such sensitive national assignments,” Bamidele stated. He further assured Nigerians that the Senate would conduct the process transparently and in line with established legislative standards.

Naija247News reports that the announcement has already generated heightened expectations among stakeholders, particularly within security circles, as the Defence Ministry plays a pivotal role in the implementation of the government’s national security strategy. Analysts say the screening will offer Nigerians deeper insight into the policy direction the administration intends to adopt for the armed forces in the coming months.

Sources within the National Assembly told Naija247News that some senators are particularly interested in the nominee’s plans for modernizing military equipment, improving training programs, and boosting the morale of frontline troops through improved welfare packages. Others are expected to demand clarity on civilian-military relations, defence budgeting, and transparency in procurement processes, areas that have often drawn public scrutiny.

In addition, civil society organizations monitoring defence and security reforms are expected to closely follow the proceedings, with many calling for a more accountable and innovative approach to managing the nation’s security challenges.

Naija247News gathered that the screening will be broadcast live on national television to ensure public access and promote transparency in the legislative process. The outcome of the exercise is expected to shape the next steps in President Tinubu’s security reform agenda, including possible restructuring of the armed forces’ command system.

With security issues remaining a major concern for millions of Nigerians, all eyes will be on the Senate on Wednesday as lawmakers engage the defence minister-designate in a rigorous assessment of his competence, vision, and readiness to deliver on one of the most critical portfolios in the Federal Executive Council.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.