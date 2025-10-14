Senate Sounds Alarm: Hundreds of Nigerians Languish in Libyan Prisons

14, October 2025/Naija 247news

The plight of hundreds of Nigerian women and children trapped in Libyan prisons has caught the attention of the Senate. These innocent souls, lured by false promises of greener pastures in Europe, find themselves subjected to unimaginable abuse, starvation, and forced labor. The Senate has taken a bold step to rescue these Nigerians from the clutches of their tormentors.

A Motion of Urgency

Senator Abba Moro’s motion, which was unanimously adopted, calls on the Federal Government to collaborate with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and Libyan authorities to secure the release and repatriation of these Nigerians. The Senate also wants a robust reintegration program put in place to help these returnees rebuild their lives. This includes psychosocial support, skills training, and startup assistance to empower them to become self-reliant.

Diplomatic Action

The Senate has also urged the Federal Government to strengthen diplomatic engagement with Libyan authorities and regional bodies like the African Union (AU), ECOWAS, and the United Nations to address the root causes of human trafficking and irregular migration. The lawmakers are also calling for an investigation into the activities of human trafficking networks and unlicensed travel agents facilitating this menace.

A Call to Action

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has directed the Committee on Legislative Compliance to monitor the implementation of the Senate’s resolutions. The lawmakers are determined to ensure that these Nigerians are rescued and brought back home to safety. The Senate’s action is a beacon of hope for these stranded Nigerians, and it remains to be seen how the Federal Government will respond to this call to action.

The Human Cost

The stories of these Nigerian women and children are heart-wrenching. Many have been subjected to physical and emotional abuse, with some even being forced into labor or sold into slavery. The Senate’s intervention is a much-needed respite for these victims, who have been living in constant fear and uncertainty.

A National Shame

The fact that hundreds of Nigerians are languishing in Libyan prisons is a national shame. It’s a stark reminder of the failure of our education system, economic policies, and social safety nets. We must do more to protect our citizens and provide them with opportunities for growth and development. The Senate’s action is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to address this crisis.

The Senate’s move is a testament to the power of collective action in addressing the plight of Nigerians in distress. As the Federal Government works to rescue these women and children, it’s imperative that we also address the root causes of human trafficking and irregular migration. We must work together to create opportunities and provide support for our youths, so they don’t fall prey to the false promises of traffickers.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.