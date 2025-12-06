Senate Rift Escalates: Akpabio Sues Akpoti-Uduaghan for N200bn Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct Claims

The longstanding rift between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghanintensified on Friday as Akpabio filed a fresh N200 billion defamation lawsuit against the Kogi Central lawmaker.

Akpoti-Uduaghan confirmed receipt of the court documents on her social media pages, sharing a copy of the suit filed before Justice U. P. Kekemeke of the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

In the suit, Akpabio accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of making “false, malicious and injurious” allegations portraying him as a “sexual predator,” claims he says subjected him to “public hatred, contempt and ridicule.” The Senate President is demanding substantial monetary damages, public retractions, and broadcast apologies across major media platforms.

The court had earlier granted substituted service on November 6 after bailiffs failed to serve Akpoti-Uduaghan personally; the documents were eventually delivered through the Clerk of the National Assembly.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, however, sees the legal action as an opportunity. She said she is “ready for full trial,” noting she now has the chance to present allegations previously declined by the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

“Now, I am glad that Akpabio has brought this up,” she wrote. “The Ethics Committee declined to hear me on the grounds that his wife had filed a defamation suit… At last, I now have a chance to prove how I was sexually harassed and how my refusal to give in to his demands unleashed unprecedented attacks on my person. See you in court, Godswill Akpabio.”

Political watchers have described the showdown as an unprecedented clash between the Senate President and a sitting senator, with tensions dating back to March when Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months for objecting to the relocation of her seat during plenary—a move she said was intended to silence her.

Although her suspension formally ended in September, she faced resistance from Senate leadership but eventually resumed duties without apology after her sealed office was reopened by Sergeant-at-Arms officials.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.