Senate puts 2027 Electoral Act Amendment Bill on hold over lack of clarity

The Senate has put on hold the consideration of the 2027 Electoral Act Amendment Bill, citing lack of clarity on the proposed amendments. The bill, which aims to improve Nigeria’s electoral process, seeks to introduce key changes to the 2022 Electoral Act.

Amendments Spark Debate

The proposed amendments include holding presidential and governorship elections 185 days before the expiration of the incumbent’s term, stricter penalties for electoral offenses, and enhanced voter registration and verification. However, Senate President Godswill Akpabio raised concerns about the lack of clarity on the amendments, recalling his alleged injustice during the 2019 general election.

Senate Stands Down Bill

Following Akpabio’s intervention, the Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, moved that the bill be stood down to allow the Committee on Electoral Matters to provide detailed clarification on the proposed amendments. The motion was seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro.

What’s at Stake?

The proposed amendments aim to address the challenges that plagued previous elections, including delays in the release of election funds, disputes over voter registration, and weak enforcement of electoral offenses. The bill also seeks to strengthen the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and enhance voter confidence in the electoral process.

A Step Back?

The delay in passing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill has raised concerns about the feasibility of implementing the proposed changes in time for the 2027 general elections. Critics argue that the delay could undermine the credibility of the electoral process and embolden those who seek to manipulate the system.

A Call to Action

As the National Assembly works to conclude the amendment process, civil society groups and Nigerians are urging lawmakers to prioritize the passage of the bill. They argue that the proposed changes are crucial to ensuring free, fair, and credible elections in 2027.

The Clock is Ticking

With the deadline for concluding the amendment process fast approaching, the Senate must act swiftly to ensure that the election bill is passed. The clock is ticking, and the nation is watching.

The delay in passing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill has raised concerns about the feasibility of implementing the proposed changes in time for the 2027 general elections. As the National Assembly works to conclude the amendment process, Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the outcome, hoping that the changes will strengthen the country’s electoral system and restore public trust in the process.

