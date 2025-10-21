Menu
Senate Proposes Life Imprisonment For Defilement Of Minors

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

In a landmark legislative development, the Nigerian Senate has passed a critical amendment to the Criminal Code Act, proposing life imprisonment for any individual convicted of defiling a minor, with no option for fines.

Naija247news reports that the bill, titled the Criminal Code Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025, forms part of sweeping reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s legal framework for child protection and sexual offence prosecution. The legislation is a concurrent bill previously passed by the House of Representatives, signaling bipartisan urgency to address rising cases of child sexual abuse across the country.

According to Naija247news, the Senate’s decision followed an impassioned debate led by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, who emphasized the urgent need to eliminate all forms of gender bias in the enforcement of laws relating to sexual violence.

Naija247news understands that under the current law, defilement carries a maximum sentence of five years. However, with the new amendment, offenders will now face a mandatory life sentence if found guilty of defiling a minor.

In addition to the life sentence for child defilement, Naija247news gathered that the Senate also introduced a new provision criminalizing the act of unlawful detention for sexual purposes. The provision stipulates a minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment for anyone convicted of forcing a boy, girl, man, or woman into sexual activity without consent.

Clause 2(1) of the amendment specifically reads: “Any person who detains a man or boy, a girl or a woman against his or her will in any premises in order to have unlawful canal knowledge of him or her; in a brothel or any place, commits a felony and attracts a minimum jail term of 10 years, on conviction.”

Naija247news gathered that the Senate, however, refrained from concluding deliberations on a controversial abortion clause due to its potential religious and ethical implications. Following intense debate, lawmakers agreed to refer the bill to the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights for further scrutiny. The committee is expected to report back in two weeks.

Naija247news understands that stakeholders have hailed the bill as a significant step forward in Nigeria’s fight against sexual violence and the ongoing effort to safeguard the rights of children.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

