Senate Projects N54.46trn Expenditure, Approves $64.85 Oil Benchmark for 2026 Fiscal Year

ABUJA, Dec 16, 2025 – Nigeria’s Senate on Tuesday projected a total federal government expenditure of N54.46 trillion for the 2026 fiscal year, following the passage of the 2026–2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) during plenary.

The upper chamber also approved US$64.85 per barrel as the oil benchmark and forecasted aggregate revenue of N34.33 trillion. The fiscal blueprint outlines a deficit of N20.13 trillion, borrowings of N17.88 trillion, debt servicing at N15.52 trillion, and pensions, gratuities, and retirees’ benefits of N1.376 trillion.

The approval came after Senate committees on finance presented and deliberated their report. Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC – Niger East), chairman of the committee, submitted the document to plenary for consideration.

Lawmakers said the MTEF/FSP is critical for guiding government spending, ensuring fiscal discipline, and sustaining economic growth, while also addressing debt obligations and social welfare commitments.

The Senate has tasked relevant committees to monitor the execution of the fiscal framework, emphasizing transparency and accountability in government spending.

Details are still emerging…

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.