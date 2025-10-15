Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Senate Probes Air Peace Runway Mishap in Port Harcourt

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

15, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Nigerian Senate has launched a probe into the recent runway overrun incident involving an Air Peace aircraft at Port Harcourt International Airport. The incident, which occurred on June 22, 2025, has raised concerns about aviation safety in the country. According to Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) report revealed a litany of lapses that contributed to the incident.

A Shocker Report

The NSIB report disclosed that the Air Peace pilots tested positive for alcohol and drugs after the incident, a finding that has left many in the aviation industry stunned. The report also highlighted serious lapses in runway conditions, airfield lighting, pilot decision-making, and regulatory oversight. The Senate has tasked its Aviation Committee with investigating the incident and consulting with relevant stakeholders, including the NSIB, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), to submit a comprehensive report within six weeks.

Call for Action

The Senate has also urged the Federal Government to construct an additional runway at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to prevent operational bottlenecks and enhance safety. The probe is expected to unravel the circumstances leading to the incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. The Senate’s decision to probe the incident is a welcome development, and it remains to be seen what the outcome of the investigation will be.

Ensuring Aviation Safety

The Senate’s probe into the incident highlights the need for stricter safety protocols and enforcement in the aviation industry. It is imperative that regulatory bodies like the NCAA and FAAN ensure that airlines and airport operators adhere to safety standards to prevent such incidents in the future. The outcome of this investigation will be closely watched by industry stakeholders and the general public.

The Senate’s probe into the Air Peace runway overrun incident is a timely move that will help to identify the causes of the incident and prevent similar occurrences in the future. As the investigation unfolds, Nigerians are eagerly waiting to see what the outcome will be and what measures will be put in place to ensure aviation safety in the country. One thing is certain, however: the safety of air passengers must be paramount.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
PDP Shrinks to Eight Governors as Peter Mbah, Douye Diri Defect to APC
Next article
Fayose Predicts More PDP Governors Will Dump Party
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dickson Slams Fellow PDP Govs Defecting to APC

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, October 2025/Naija 247news The defections of some Peoples Democratic...

Finance Minister Wale Edun’s London Trip Sparks Concerns, Here’s the Truth

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, October 2025/Naija 247news The recent trip of Nigeria's Finance...

Nigeria Set to Face Gabon in African Semi-Finals of 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Offs

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Super Eagles and Gabon to clash in Morocco, with...

“We Humbly Request the Deposition of Oba Oloyede” — Ipetumodu Ruling Houses Call on Governor Adeleke

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Following the monarch’s U.S. conviction for COVID-19 relief fraud, Osun ruling houses urge immediate vacancy of the Apetumodu stool and legal formalization of deposition.

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Dickson Slams Fellow PDP Govs Defecting to APC

Politics & Governance 0
15, October 2025/Naija 247news The defections of some Peoples Democratic...

Finance Minister Wale Edun’s London Trip Sparks Concerns, Here’s the Truth

Politics & Governance 0
15, October 2025/Naija 247news The recent trip of Nigeria's Finance...

Nigeria Set to Face Gabon in African Semi-Finals of 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Offs

FootBall 0
Super Eagles and Gabon to clash in Morocco, with...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria