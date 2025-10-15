Senate Probes Air Peace Runway Mishap in Port Harcourt

15, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Nigerian Senate has launched a probe into the recent runway overrun incident involving an Air Peace aircraft at Port Harcourt International Airport. The incident, which occurred on June 22, 2025, has raised concerns about aviation safety in the country. According to Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) report revealed a litany of lapses that contributed to the incident.

A Shocker Report

The NSIB report disclosed that the Air Peace pilots tested positive for alcohol and drugs after the incident, a finding that has left many in the aviation industry stunned. The report also highlighted serious lapses in runway conditions, airfield lighting, pilot decision-making, and regulatory oversight. The Senate has tasked its Aviation Committee with investigating the incident and consulting with relevant stakeholders, including the NSIB, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), to submit a comprehensive report within six weeks.

Call for Action

The Senate has also urged the Federal Government to construct an additional runway at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to prevent operational bottlenecks and enhance safety. The probe is expected to unravel the circumstances leading to the incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. The Senate’s decision to probe the incident is a welcome development, and it remains to be seen what the outcome of the investigation will be.

Ensuring Aviation Safety

The Senate’s probe into the incident highlights the need for stricter safety protocols and enforcement in the aviation industry. It is imperative that regulatory bodies like the NCAA and FAAN ensure that airlines and airport operators adhere to safety standards to prevent such incidents in the future. The outcome of this investigation will be closely watched by industry stakeholders and the general public.

The Senate’s probe into the Air Peace runway overrun incident is a timely move that will help to identify the causes of the incident and prevent similar occurrences in the future. As the investigation unfolds, Nigerians are eagerly waiting to see what the outcome will be and what measures will be put in place to ensure aviation safety in the country. One thing is certain, however: the safety of air passengers must be paramount.

