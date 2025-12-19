Senate President Akpabio Appeals to Tinubu to Review Police Withdrawal Amid Lawmakers’ Safety Concerns

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has urged President Bola Tinubu to reconsider the directive withdrawing police orderlies from members of the National Assembly, citing concerns over lawmakers’ personal safety.

Akpabio made the appeal on Friday during the presentation of the 2026 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly. He warned that some legislators feared they might be unable to return home safely following the withdrawal of their police protection.

“As we direct the security agencies to withdraw policemen from critical areas, some of the National Assembly said I should let you know they may not be able to go home today. On that note, we plead with Mr President for a review of the decision,” Akpabio said.

The directive, issued by President Tinubu on November 23, ordered the redeployment of police officers attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) to core policing duties nationwide. Tinubu reaffirmed the order on December 10 during a Federal Executive Council meeting, emphasizing that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, should coordinate with the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to ensure affected VIPs are not left vulnerable.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, explained that the directive was part of broader security reforms aimed at boosting police presence in communities, especially in remote areas grappling with insecurity. VIPs requiring protection are now expected to seek security from the Civil Defence Corps.

The withdrawal of police orderlies reportedly sparked tension in the Senate, with lawmakers like Senator Ningi highlighting what they described as selective enforcement. Ningi noted that while his only police orderly was withdrawn without notice, ministers, business figures, and even children of political office holders continue to enjoy multiple security personnel.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.