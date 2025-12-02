Senate Plenary Disrupted as Goje Clashes with Senate President Akpabio Over “Unparliamentary” Conduct

Abuja, December 2, 2025 — Tensions flared in the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday after Senator Danjuma Goje confronted Senate President Godswill Akpabio over what he described as “unparliamentary” conduct during plenary.

The chamber had settled into proceedings when Akpabio entered and assumed the chair from Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau. Shortly after, Akpabio summoned Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele and other senators to the chair for a side discussion — a move that immediately drew the ire of Goje.

Citing Order 55 (12) (a) of the Senate Standing Orders, Goje argued that interactions outside officially moving business are not allowed during plenary. He told Akpabio:

“Interaction is not allowed except to move the business that we have been called upon to do. Mr Senate President, what you are doing is unparliamentary. You are disturbing the business of the Senate. You cannot be holding a separate meeting when the Senate is in session.”

Akpabio requested Goje to approach the chair, but the former Gombe State governor refused, insisting the action was improper. Goje demanded that the senators clustered around the chair “leave there so that the Senate will move on.”

The Senate President explained that the brief meeting was intended to determine whether plenary could proceed due to the scheduled Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem launch at the Presidential Villa at 1 p.m.

The disruption stalled Senate business for over 30 minutes before proceedings resumed.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.