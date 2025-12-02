Senate Passes Bill to Establish Nationwide Emergency Reporting System

Abuja, December 2, 2025 — The Nigerian Senate has passed the National Emergency Toll Service (NETS) Establishment Bill 2025 through its second reading, bringing the country closer to a single, unified emergency telephone number nationwide.

Sponsored by Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua of Katsina Central, the bill seeks to create a uniform, rapid-response system through a dedicated three-digit, toll-free number accessible to all Nigerians. The legislation also assigns the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) as the regulatory authority to ensure smooth coordination among emergency responders across the country. The bill received wide support during Senate debates.

In the same session, the Senate announced a major reorganisation of its standing committees, fulfilling its earlier promise to restructure the Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

Highlights of the reshuffle include:

Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi State) appointed as Chairman of the Committee on National Security and Intelligence, replacing Senator Shehu Buba.

Senator Shehu Buba named Chairman of the Committee on Livestock and Animal Husbandry.

Senator Mustafa Musa (Yobe State) takes over as Chairman of the Committee on National Planning.

Senate Minority Whip Osita Ngwu (Enugu State) becomes acting Chairman of the Committee on Air Force, following the indisposition of former chairman Senator Akwashiki.

Senate leadership noted that the reshuffling aims to strengthen legislative oversight and improve Nigeria’s response to rising national security challenges.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.