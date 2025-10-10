Senate Gives Finance Ministry Two-Week Deadline to Submit 2024 Budget Performance Report

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Senate has issued a two-week ultimatum to the federal government’s economic team, demanding a comprehensive report on the performance of the 2024 budget and detailed projections for the 2025 capital expenditure plan.

This directive followed a 90-minute closed-door session between the Senate Committee on Finance and key government officials, including the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamsedeen Ogunjimi; and the Director-General of the Budget Office, Tanimu Yakubu.

Naija247news gathered that Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, emphasized that discussions on the 2026–2029 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) would be deferred until after the committee receives the required documentation on October 23.

According to Naija247news, Senator Musa noted that while the executive arm claimed progress in 2024 budget execution and early preparations for 2025, the Senate requires concrete evidence to back those assertions.

“The honourable minister has agreed to oblige us with the progress report, and we have agreed to reconvene on the 23rd of October,” Musa stated.

Naija247news understands that before the closed-door session, Minister Edun asserted that the implementation of the 2024 capital budget had recorded “high performance” and that preparations for the 2025 fiscal year were “on track.” However, this optimistic outlook was contradicted by the DG of the Budget Office.

Yakubu described the fiscal outlook as “turbulent,” highlighting shortfalls in projected oil revenues and rising inflation. Naija247news reports that he blamed significant deviations from assumptions underpinning the 2024 and 2025 budgets, including global oil price volatility and unanticipated fiscal burdens stemming from the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2022.

Under the PIA, Yakubu revealed, 30% of gross oil revenue and oil profits are now reserved for upstream operations, with the federal government assuming NNPC’s operating costs. This, he said, has slashed federation account allocations by nearly 70% from expected levels.

Naija247news also recalls that on October 7, President Bola Tinubu formally requested the National Assembly’s approval to borrow $2.35 billion to help fund the 2025 budget deficit and refinance existing Eurobonds. He also proposed a $500 million debut sovereign sukuk in the international market to support infrastructure and diversify funding sources.

Naija247news understands that unless the government meets the October 23 deadline with the required reports, the Senate will not proceed with deliberations on future fiscal frameworks.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.