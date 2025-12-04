Senate Confirms Gen. Christopher Musa as Nigeria’s New Minister of Defence

ABUJA, Dec. 3, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Senate on Wednesday confirmed former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd.), as Nigeria’s new Minister of Defence, endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nomination after an intensive screening session at the National Assembly.

Lawmakers cleared Musa through a voice vote following more than an hour of questioning on national security strategy, counterterrorism priorities, military welfare, defence procurement, and civil-military relations.

Musa, who retired from active service just 40 days ago, was nominated by President Tinubu on Tuesday. The President transmitted his nomination to the Senate and requested an expedited confirmation to ensure continuity in defence leadership after the resignation of former Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

During the screening, senators pressed the retired General on the persistent insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, and rising violent crime across the country. Musa pledged to strengthen joint operations, improve intelligence integration, and prioritize troop morale if confirmed.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio declared Musa’s confirmation after the chamber adopted the motion without objection.

With his confirmation concluded, Musa is expected to assume office immediately as the new Minister of Defence.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.