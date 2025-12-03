Senate confirms ex-CDS Christopher Musa as defence minister

The Senate has confirmed Christopher Musa, the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, as Nigeria’s new Defence Minister following an extensive screening session on Wednesday. Lawmakers scrutinised his military record, leadership experience and responses to pressing national security concerns before approving his nomination.

Musa assured the Senate of his unwavering dedication to national service, stressing that Nigeria’s security challenges require collective responsibility. He emphasised a teamwork-driven approach, noting that collaboration among security agencies was a priority during his tenure as CDS.

He highlighted existing constitutional gaps affecting security operations and pledged to work toward harmonising all stakeholders for more effective coordination. Musa also called for the establishment of a unified national database, which he said would significantly enhance security operations across the country.

Addressing the issue of insecurity at the grassroots, he urged local and sub-national governments, as well as the justice system, to adopt a more proactive stance. Musa reiterated his firm position against ransom payments to kidnappers and terrorists, insisting there should be no negotiations with criminal groups, as such funds only enable them to acquire more weapons.

On allegations of Christian genocide, Musa maintained that terrorism affects all Nigerians regardless of religion or ethnicity. He stressed the need for unity, describing perpetrators as heavily armed criminals under the influence of drugs.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio praised Musa’s depth and clarity during the screening, remarking that he had not seen a nominee address all questions so comprehensively since 1999. He urged Musa to prioritise visiting Nigeria’s defence industries once he assumes office.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.