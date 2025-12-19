Senate Confirms 34 Career Ambassadors, Including Fani-Kayode, Omokri, Retired Lt.-Gen Dambazau

Abuja, Dec. 18, 2025 (NAN) The Senate has confirmed 34 Career Ambassadors and 30 Non-Career Ambassador nominees.

This followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Committee of the Whole on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that President Bola Tinubu’s letter for the confirmation of the ambassadors was read in the Senate on Dec. 4.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the committee, Sen. Sani Bello, said the nominees displayed wide and in-depth knowledge of international diplomacy during the screening,

Those confirmed as career ambassadors are Amb. Nwaobiala Chukwuemeka (Abia), Betso Maimunah Ibrahim (Adamawa), Monica Enebechi (Anambra), Amb. Mohammed Lele (Bauchi), Syndoph Endoni (Bayelsa).

Also confirmed were Amb. Ahmed Monguno (Borno), Amb. Adams Jane Bassey (Cross-River), Amb. Clark-Omeru Alexandra Efe (Delta), Goeffrey Ijiomah Chima David (Ebonyi), Odumah Yvonne Ehinosen (Edo), Amb. Wasa Segun Ige (Edo) and Amb. Adeyemi Adebayo Emmanuel (Ekiti).

Others are: Amb. Okechukwu Kingsley Onaga (Enugu), Amb. Magaji Umar (Jigawa), Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru (Kaduna), Amb. Abdussalam Habu Zayyad (Kano), Amb. Shehu Ilu Barde (Katsina), Amb. Amínu Nasir (Katsina), Abubakar Musa Musa (Kebbi), Amb. Haidara Mohammed Idris (Kebbi), Amb. Bako Adamu Umar (Kogi), and Amb. Sulu-Gambari Olatunji Ahmed (Kwara).

Amb. Ramat Mohammed Omobolanle (Lagos), Amb. Shaga John Shamah (Nasarawa), Sallau Hamza Mohammed (Niger), Amb. Ibrahim Danlami (Niger), Adeola Ibrahim Mopelola (Ogun), Reuben Abimbola Samuel (Ondo), Amb. Akande Wahab Adekola (Osun) were also confirmed.

Also on the list were Amb. Arewa Esther (Oyo), Amb, Gargadi Joseph John (Plateau), Amb. Luther Ogbomode Ayo-Kalata (Rivers), Danladi Yakubu Nyaku (Taraba) and Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru (Sokoto).

The non-career ambassadors are: Sen. Grace Bent (Adamawa), Sen. Ita Enang (Alwa-Ibom), Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu (Abia), Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu (Anambra), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu (Bauchi), Amb. Philip Ikurusi (Bayelsa), Mr Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue), Vice Adm. Ibas Ibok-Ette (Cross River), Mr Reno Omokri (Delta) and Abasi Braimah (Edo).

Mrs Erelu Adebayo (Ekiti), Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa (Ekiti), Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi (Enugu), Mrs Chioma Ohaikim (Imo), Retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (Kano), Tasiu Maigari (Kastina),

Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu (Kogi), Olufemi Pedro (Lagos), Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu (Nasarawa), Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo), and Amb. Joseph Olusola lji (Ondo).

Also confirmed were Olufemi Fani-Kayode (Osun), Prof. Isaac Adewole (Osun), Mrs Fatima Florence Ajimobi (Oyo), Mrs Sulola Akande (Oyo), Dr Yakubu Gambo (Plateau), Sen. Nora Daduut (Plateau), Onueze Chukwujinka Okocha (Rivers), Dr Kulu Haruna Abubakar (Sokoto) and Jerrymon Samuel Manwe (Taraba).

However, Sen. Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North) raised a constitutional point of order, citing provisions of sections 14(3) and 15(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He said that the sections mandate the observance of federal character principle and promotion of national unity in government appointments.

While commending President Bola Tinubu and the Senate for the confirmation of ambassadorial nominees, Ya’u expressed concern that his state (Zamfara) was not represented on the list of either career or non-career ambassadors.

He described the omission as an apparent oversight and urged that the state be considered in subsequent ambassadorial nominations.

Responding, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, sustained the point of order and assured the chamber that the list before the Senate was not exhaustive.

He explained that Nigeria has many diplomatic missions, including both resident and non-resident postings and that additional ambassadorial nominations would be forwarded to the Senate in due course.

Akpabio further assured that no state would be left out, reiterating the administration’s commitment to the principle of federal character.

He called on the newly confirmed ambassadors to serve Nigeria diligently and leave lasting legacies in their diplomatic assignments.

The Senate commended the Committee on Foreign Affairs for its work on the screening and congratulated the confirmed ambassadors, urging them to project Nigeria’s image positively on the international stage. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.