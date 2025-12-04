Senate Clears Oke, Are, Dalhatu for Ambassadorial Posts

The Nigerian Senate has cleared three diplomatic nominees, Ayodele Oke, Kayode Are and Aminu Dalhatu, following their screening by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs. The nominations are the first set of ambassadorial picks submitted by the presidency since the recall of Nigerian envoys in 2023.

Naija247News gathered that during the screening session chaired by Senator Sani Bello, all allegations previously raised against the nominees were addressed, leading to their clearance by the committee. According to committee members, the nominees demonstrated satisfactory credentials, with no outstanding issues to impede their confirmation.

Naija247News understands that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu forwarded their names to the Senate following a deliberate evaluation of who would best refill Nigeria’s vacant missions abroad. The nominees are expected to be assigned to critical diplomatic posts once formally confirmed by the Senate in plenary.

Each of the nominees brings a wealth of experience to the foreign‑service roster. Ayodele Oke, former Director‑General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and ex‑ambassador to the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, is described by committee members as “well‑versed in international diplomacy and Nigeria’s security interests.” Kayode Are, a retired Director‑General of the State Security Service (SSS) and former National Security Adviser, was also cleared. Aminu Dalhatu, a seasoned diplomat who previously served as envoy to South Korea, rounds out the trio.

Observers say the confirmation marks a significant step toward restoring Nigeria’s diplomatic footprint globally. With these confirmations, the country moves closer to reviving full ambassadorial representation in key capitals, a move many analysts say is vital for advancing economic, security, and bilateral relations.

Analysts who spoke to Naija247News note that placing trusted security‑service veterans in ambassadorial positions signals a pivot toward diplomacy grounded in national security interests, while also underscoring the administration’s desire to balance international engagement with safeguarding Nigeria’s strategic interests.

As the nominees await the final Senate vote, all eyes are now on the plenary session. If approved, the appointments will mark the end of a long hiatus in Nigeria’s ambassadorial deployments, and the beginning of what the presidency hopes will be a robust reset of its global diplomatic strategy.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.