Senate advances Kalu’s landmark Social Welfare Service Bill aimed at tackling extreme poverty

The Senate on Wednesday passed for second reading a landmark Social Welfare Service Bill sponsored by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North), seeking to create a comprehensive national framework for reducing extreme poverty and ensuring that government welfare interventions reach only genuinely vulnerable Nigerians.

Leading debate on the Social Welfare Service Bill, 2025, Kalu said the proposal directly addresses one of the country’s most persistent challenges by establishing a centralised, data-driven, and transparent system for managing social protection programmes. Despite years of various government interventions, he noted that millions of Nigerians still lack access to basic necessities, largely due to the absence of a coordinated institution capable of delivering welfare support in a structured and accountable manner.

The bill proposes the establishment of the Social Welfare Service as a department under the ministry responsible for humanitarian affairs, with functional branches across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. This nationwide reach is expected to decentralise welfare interventions and ensure that support impacts communities directly rather than being concentrated in Abuja.

The proposed institution would design and implement a broad range of social interventions including food and cash transfers, education stipends, housing support, subsidies for marginal farmers, credit schemes, and allowances for elderly citizens and persons with disabilities. It would also deploy strict targeting mechanisms to ensure that only truly vulnerable Nigerians benefit.

A key innovation in the bill is the creation of Safety Centres across the country to serve as data and operational hubs for beneficiary identification, support delivery, and programme monitoring. The service would maintain a comprehensive register of beneficiaries to curb fraud and track the long-term outcomes of interventions.

Eligibility criteria outlined in the bill include households earning below ₦5,000 monthly, day labourers surviving on less than ₦3,000 per job, low-income artisans, subsistence farmers, and residents of slum communities. Kalu stressed that the criteria are designed to eliminate political influence, arbitrary selection, and multiple registrations.

The minister in charge would appoint a Coordinator with no fewer than 15 years of experience in social welfare and a proven record of integrity, supported by officials from the ministry and the civil service.

Several lawmakers praised the bill during the debate. Deputy Senate Leader Oyelola Ashiru (Kwara South) described the proposal as data-driven and timely, noting the harsh realities faced by millions of Nigerians living on extremely low incomes. Senate Chief Whip Tahir Monguno called the bill apt and capable of generating accurate data on citizens living below the poverty line, while Deputy Senate Minority Whip Osita Ngwu said it would bring transparency to social welfare distribution. Senator Sani Musa added that consolidating all welfare schemes under one body would finally help Nigeria determine the true number of citizens needing assistance.

Deputy Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the bill to a voice vote after extensive debate, and it was overwhelmingly adopted for second reading. Barau later commended Kalu for sponsoring what he described as a transformative initiative aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Public Service with a directive to report back within four weeks. If eventually passed into law, the Social Welfare Service Bill, 2025, would establish Nigeria’s first permanent institutional framework dedicated to systematically eliminating extreme poverty and ensuring that social services reach only the citizens who truly need them.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.