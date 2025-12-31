Abuja, Dec. 31, 2025 (NAN) – Former Senate President Sen. David Mark has described the African Democratic Congress (ADC) opposition coalition as a necessary intervention to halt Nigeria’s gradual slide toward a one-party state.

In a New Year message, Mark said the coalition was formed as a “rescue mission” aimed at restoring hope, democracy, and accountable leadership across the country.

He acknowledged the responsibility the coalition carries, noting that credibility is rooted in patriotism, sacrifice, and genuine service to the people.

“Since its unveiling in July, Nigerians have shown overwhelming support nationwide, with renewed political enthusiasm continuing to grow,” Mark said.

He recognized the public’s scepticism, shaped by years of unfulfilled promises, but urged citizens to rise above doubt and actively join the collective effort to revive the nation.

“We do not claim perfection, but our commitment to duty, integrity, and the right side of history remains unwavering for Nigeria’s future,” he stated.

Mark emphasized that meaningful change will come through vision, civic participation, and peaceful engagement—not violence. He expressed hope that 2026 could signal the start of a national renewal if Nigerians reclaimed their power through unity and democratic action.

He also paid tribute to fallen soldiers and security personnel who lost their lives defending the nation against insurgency, banditry, and criminal attacks, and expressed sympathy for civilians affected by violence.

On behalf of the ADC, Mark wished Nigerians a peaceful and resilient New Year.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.