Seme Customs Records ₦15.6 Billion Revenue in 2025, Sets Historic Monthly Record in December

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Seme (Lagos State), Jan. 7, 2026 (NAN) — The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced a historic ₦15,598,945,794.00 revenue collection for 2025, marking its highest-ever annual intake since inception.

The figure was disclosed on Wednesday by Mr Tunde Ayagbalo, Public Relations Officer of the command, who highlighted that December 2025 alone accounted for ₦3,628,485,590, the highest monthly revenue ever recordedby the command.

“This remarkable achievement is largely attributed to the effective rollout of the One-Stop Shop (OSS) initiative by the Comptroller-General of Customs, which enhanced coordination and streamlined trade facilitation for all stakeholders,” Ayagbalo said.

Year-on-Year Growth and Trade Facilitation

According to the NCS spokesman, the 2025 revenue represents a 117 per cent increase over the ₦7.17 billion collected in 2024. The command’s strong performance underscores the impact of policy reforms, digitised processes, and enhanced trade monitoring along the busy Lagos–Abidjan corridor.

“The reduction of checkpoints to the two approved federal locations significantly eased legitimate trade, minimized delays, and contributed to the record-breaking revenue performance,” Ayagbalo noted.

Community Engagement and Social Initiatives

Beyond revenue generation, the Seme command has actively engaged in community development and welfare programs. On Nov. 11, 2025, the command hosted the launch of the Green Border Initiative by the Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA).

During the event:

Industrial sewing machines, grinding machines, gas burners, and start-up grants were distributed to members of COWA Seme Chapter .

The Comptroller-General of Customs also launched a free medical outreach under the Customs Cares Initiative , providing healthcare to over 1,000 beneficiaries .

A tree-planting exercise was conducted to promote environmental sustainability

Anti-Smuggling Operations and Enforcement

The command maintained robust anti-smuggling operations, seizing:

685 parcels of Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana)

495 packs of Tramadol

2,000 packs of Super Power Sildenafil (300mg), an excessively high-dose sexual enhancement drug

These successes were achieved through intelligence-led operations, enhanced patrols, risk profiling, and inter-agency collaboration, Ayagbalo said.

Comptroller Wale Adenuga, Seme Area Controller, warned smugglers that the corridor is now highly secured and unsafe for illicit activities, emphasizing that advanced technology, intelligence, and vigilant officers would intercept and prosecute offenders.

“Legitimate traders and compliant stakeholders can now enjoy a safe, efficient, and seamlessly facilitated corridor, supporting cross-border commerce and boosting economic growth,” Adenuga said.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.