See the Pictures of Nigeria’s New Ambassadors as President Tinubu Nominates 32 Additional Envoys

ABUJA, Nov. 29, 2025 (Naija247news) –President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has submitted the names of 32 additional ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, expanding the list of Nigeria’s next cohort of envoys just days after forwarding an initial batch of three candidates.

In two letters addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Tinubu requested the expedited confirmation of 15 career diplomats and 17 non-career nominees, noting that the selection reflects a mix of technocrats, former public office holders, and political figures. The list also features 10 women, with four in the career category and six among the non-career nominees.

High-profile names dominate the non-career list, including Barr. Ogbonnaya Kalu (Abia); former presidential aide Reno Omokri (Delta); former INEC chairman Prof. Mahmud Yakubu; ex-Ekiti First Lady Erelu Angela Adebayo; and former Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Others on the list are Tasiu Musa Maigari, former Speaker of the Katsina House of Assembly; Yakubu N. Gambo, former Plateau commissioner and ex-UBEC deputy executive secretary; Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut, former Plateau senator; former Lagos deputy governor Otunba Femi Pedro; former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode; and Barr. Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu (Anambra).

Also named are former Oyo First Lady Florence Ajimobi; former Lagos commissioner Lola Akande; former Adamawa senator Grace Bent; former Abia governor Okezie Ikpeazu; Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo); and former ambassador to the Holy See Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue).

The career ambassadorial nominees include Enebechi Monica Okwuchukwu (Abia), Yakubu Nyaku Danladi (Taraba), Miamuna Ibrahim Besto (Adamawa), Musa Musa Abubakar (Kebbi), Syndoph Paebi Endoni (Bayelsa), Chima Geoffrey Lioma David (Ebonyi), and Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim (Ogun).

Others are Abimbola Samuel Reuben (Ondo), Yvonne Ehinosen Odumah (Edo), Hamza Mohammed Salau (Niger), Amb. Shehu Barde (Katsina), Amb. Ahmed Mohammed Monguno (Borno), Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru (Kaduna), Amb. Olatunji Ahmed Sulu Gambari (Kwara), and Amb. Wahab Adekola Akande (Osun).

Government officials told Naija247news that the nominees will be deployed to Nigeria’s key bilateral partners, including China, India, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, UAE, Qatar, South Africa and Kenya, as well as multilateral missions such as the United Nations, UNESCO, and the African Union. Individual postings will be finalized after Senate confirmation.

This submission follows last week’s nomination of Amb. Ayodele Oke (Oyo), Amb. Amin Mohammed Dalhatu (Jigawa), and Col. Lateef Kayode Are (Rtd.) (Ogun), who are being considered for major missions in the United Kingdom, United States or France.

The presidency has indicated that additional ambassadorial nominations will be announced soon as Nigeria completes a comprehensive restructuring of its foreign service.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.