See the Faces of katsina state’s Lawmakers Negotiating With Notorious Kidnappers as 37 Bakori Residents Regain Freedom

KATSINA, Nov. 29, 2025 (Naija247news) –Thirty-seven abducted residents of Bakori Local Government Area in Katsina State were released on Friday in a tense handover that shockingly showed state officials standing alongside armed men widely known for terrorising communities in the area.

Images and eyewitness accounts obtained by Naija247news reveal lawmakers and local government officials in close interaction with the armed group, raising concerns about the nature of the negotiations that secured the release.

The exchange was led by Hon. AbdulRahman Ahmad Kandarawa, Member representing Bakori Constituency at the Katsina State House of Assembly, alongside the Chairman of Bakori LGA. Several victims were seen seated on the ground as armed men stood nearby.

The handover was reportedly facilitated by a local peace intermediary, Isya Kwashen Garwa, who is said to have brokered multiple informal “peace deals” between gunmen and local authorities across Bakori and neighbouring communities.

According to information gathered by Naija247news, the release followed days of secret negotiations aimed at averting further attacks in the region, which has suffered repeated raids, killings and mass kidnappings in recent years.

As of press time, neither the Katsina State Government nor security agencies had issued an official statement on the circumstances surrounding the negotiation—fueling renewed debate about transparency, state complicity, and the long-term implications of negotiating directly with notorious armed groups.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.