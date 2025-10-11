Security Operatives Caught Trying to Board Flight with Over $6.1 Million in Lagos

Cash Seizure at Murtala Muhammed Airport

Security operatives attempting to board a flight with over $6.1 million in cash were intercepted and arrested on Saturday at the domestic wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MM2) in Lagos.

The suspects, whose exact number was not disclosed, were reportedly caught during routine security checks while trying to board an Aero Contractors flight. Sources confirmed that the individuals had multiple boxes loaded with undeclared U.S. dollars.

How the Operatives Were Caught

The personnel initially passed through airport security units but were apprehended at the foot of the aircraft after Aero Contractors’ security team noticed the heavy luggage. Aviation Security (AVSEC) was alerted, and the matter was escalated to the Department of State Services (DSS).

A senior FAAN official revealed that the DSS later handed the suspects to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where they remain under investigation.

Suspects’ Claims and Violations

The suspects allegedly claimed to be security agents escorting a suspect and exhibits, but failed to declare the cash or follow proper procedures for transporting detainees on commercial flights. This may have helped them bypass initial security checks, but their oversized boxes raised suspicion at the boarding gate.

Aero Contractors Confirms Incident

Speaking to PUNCH Online, Aero Contractors Managing Director, Ado Sanusi, explained that the airline’s security grew suspicious after the suspects refused to check in their heavy bags.

“What happened was that our security noticed some passengers trying to board our aircraft with bags that were quite heavy. Our security team advised them to check the bags in, as they could not be carried into the cabin. They refused to check the bags, and later they said it was money. When asked if the money had been declared, they said no,” Sanusi said.

He added, “They were either police officers or some form of security agents, claiming to escort a suspect along with exhibits. Since they failed to follow standard procedures for moving suspects, they were not allowed to board.”

Next Steps

Calls to FAAN officials, including the Director of Aviation Security, Igbafe Afegbai, and spokesperson Henry Agbebire, were not returned.

The incident highlights airport security vigilance and raises questions about cash transportation protocols by security agencies within Nigeria’s aviation system.

