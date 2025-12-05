Security Operatives Arrest Suspected Bandit Financiers in Sokoto, Recover Stolen Goods

Three suspected financiers of banditry have been apprehended by security forces in Sokoto State, in a major breakthrough against criminal networks operating in Nigeria’s North-West region.

Naija247News gathered that the suspects, believed to be part of a wider network aiding bandit activities across Sokoto and neighbouring states, were arrested in a coordinated operation carried out by the Sokoto State Police Command in collaboration with local intelligence units.

The arrest was confirmed by the state Commissioner of Police, Ali Kaigama, who disclosed that various items allegedly stolen during previous attacks were recovered from the suspects. These include motorcycles, food items, mobile phones, and cash, all believed to have been supplied to armed bandit groups as logistical support.

Naija247News understands that the arrested individuals were placed under surveillance for weeks following credible intelligence linking them to the movement of goods and financial support to criminal gangs terrorising rural communities in Sokoto. The Commissioner of Police described their role as “strategic enablers” of insecurity in the region.

Kaigama also noted that the Sokoto Police Command remains committed to dismantling the financial infrastructure that sustains bandit operations. He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, assuring that the police are intensifying efforts to identify more collaborators and sponsors.

Naija247News reports that the arrests come amid growing national concern over the funding sources of banditry and terrorism. Experts have consistently pointed to the role of informal networks and community-based financiers in enabling sustained attacks on villages, road travellers, and farming settlements.

The suspects, whose names were not disclosed for security reasons, are currently undergoing interrogation and are expected to face prosecution once investigations are concluded. Authorities are also tracing other possible links between the suspects and known armed groups in the North-West.

In recent years, Sokoto and other parts of the North-West have witnessed a surge in bandit attacks, leading to widespread displacement, economic hardship, and loss of lives. The Federal Government has repeatedly pledged to clamp down on the perpetrators, with several security operations ongoing across the region.

Naija247News understands that the successful arrest of the three suspected financiers marks a significant step in weakening the operational capacity of bandit groups and disrupting the supply chains that allow them to thrive.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.