Security Arrests Stowaway Who Attempted to Hide Under Overland Aircraft in Ilorin

Security operatives at the General Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin, Kwara State, on Wednesday apprehended a suspected stowaway who attempted to hide beneath an aircraft preparing for takeoff.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Segun Martins, was arrested at about 3:02 p.m. after gaining unauthorized access to the restricted airside area and positioning himself at the underside of an Overland Airways aircraft taxiing for departure.

The incident was confirmed by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mr. Michael Achimugu, who disclosed details via his verified X handle.

According to Achimugu, the suspect attempted to conceal himself between the aircraft’s tyres, believing the flight was headed to the United States.

“At approximately 1502 hours, a male, identified as Segun Martins, gained unauthorized access to the foot of an Overland aircraft that was about to taxi for takeoff and attempted to conceal himself between the aircraft tyres,” Achimugu said.

Airport ground security immediately intercepted him and handed him over to operatives of the Airport Police Command for further interrogation.

The suspect reportedly told investigators he believed the aircraft was bound for the United States and sought to flee the country secretly.

Achimugu added that investigations are ongoing to determine how the suspect accessed the restricted area and whether there were security lapses.

The NCAA assured that security protocols at Nigerian airports remain under constant review to prevent similar breaches

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.