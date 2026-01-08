Second Term Resumption: Lagos Deploys Inspectors, Orders Schools to Enforce Safety Standards

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

The Lagos State Government has issued a firm directive to all public and private schools to strictly comply with approved safety and public health guidelines as academic activities resume for the second term on January 12, 2026. The move signals heightened government oversight of the education sector amid growing concerns over student welfare and school preparedness.

Naija247News gathered that the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, made this known in a statement released on Wednesday, stressing that no school would be allowed to operate outside established safety protocols. According to him, the state has deployed government officials across Lagos to inspect schools and ensure full compliance with safety standards ahead of resumption.

“All should make sure that their wards are adequately prepared for the resumption of academic activities for the new term,” Alli-Balogun said, while urging parents and guardians to play active roles in ensuring students return to school ready and properly equipped.

Naija247News understands that the inspection exercise will cut across classrooms, laboratories, hostels, sanitation facilities, and administrative offices, with particular attention paid to hygiene, infrastructure safety, and emergency preparedness. Officials are expected to assess whether schools meet the minimum requirements for a safe and conducive learning environment.

The commissioner disclosed that the resumption directive applies to all public and private primary and secondary schools, as well as government technical colleges operating within Lagos State. He noted that the January 12 resumption date aligns with the officially approved Lagos schools calendar for the 2025/2026 academic session.

“All schools are expected to commence academic and administrative activities immediately upon resumption,” Alli-Balogun added, warning that delays or non-compliance with regulations would not be tolerated.

Naija247News reports that the commissioner commended teachers, school administrators, parents, and guardians for their continued cooperation, which he said has contributed to the stability and growth of the education sector in the state. He acknowledged that collective responsibility remains key to sustaining educational standards in Africa’s most populous city.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment, Alli-Balogun assured stakeholders that Lagos remains focused on providing a safe, secure, and supportive environment for pupils and students. He emphasized that education remains a top priority of the administration, with ongoing investments aimed at improving learning outcomes and institutional accountability.

Naija247News understands that as schools reopen, authorities expect strict adherence to guidelines, signaling that the Lagos State Government is determined to balance academic excellence with student safety in the new term.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.