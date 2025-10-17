SEC warns Nigerians against Shalom Coin over potential fraud risks

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria, has issued a strong warning to the investing public regarding the digital token known as “Shalom Coin (SHLM)”, citing concerns over potential fraud and unregulated investment schemes.

Naija247news gathered that the SEC released an official disclaimer on Friday, alerting Nigerians to the suspicious activities of the promoters of SHLM, which is being advertised as an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token and marketed across various social media platforms as a lucrative investment opportunity.

Naija247news understands that preliminary intelligence from the Commission indicates that SHLM is being promoted as a “meme coin” or community-driven token. It is reportedly accompanied by speculative claims promising significant investment returns, a strategy that often lures unsuspecting individuals into high-risk ventures.

According to Naija247news, further investigations revealed that the smart contract governing the SHLM token contains features that allow its issuers or creators to alter vital settings. These include permissions related to trading, transaction fees, and the total token supply, elements that could potentially be manipulated to the detriment of investors.

Naija247news reports that the SEC raised serious concerns about the absence of transparency and regulatory oversight surrounding the coin. The Commission noted that neither the promoters nor issuers of SHLM are registered with the SEC to conduct any form of capital market activity in Nigeria.

Consequently, SHLM has not been approved for issuance, trading, or any form of offering to the investing public within the country.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to exercise utmost caution when approached with investment opportunities involving SHLM or similar unregistered digital assets,” the SEC warned.

The Commission emphasized that any individuals choosing to invest in such unregulated tokens do so at their own risk. It also urged investors to verify the legitimacy of any digital asset, its promoters, and affiliated trading platforms via the SEC’s official website at [www.sec.gov.ng/cmos](https://www.sec.gov.ng/cmos).

Naija247news understands that this latest warning aligns with the SEC’s broader efforts to crack down on unauthorized cryptocurrency operations and safeguard Nigerian investors from financial exploitation.

In 2024, the Director-General of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to investor protection, stating that regulatory oversight would be intensified to ensure transparency in Nigeria’s capital markets.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.