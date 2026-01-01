SEC Prioritises Long-Term Capital Mobilisation to Boost Infrastructure, Agriculture, and Housing in 2026

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced plans to prioritise the mobilisation of long-term capital to bridge Nigeria’s infrastructure and sectoral funding gaps, while supporting innovative financial instruments aimed at driving national development.

Delivering a New Year message in Abuja, SEC Director General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, stated that the capital market will play a more strategic role in Nigeria’s economic growth in 2026.

“Our goal is to attract long-term domestic and international capital into roads, power, rail, housing, and digital infrastructure, while making it easier for state governments and infrastructure companies to access the market efficiently,” Agama said.

He revealed that the Commission will facilitate the issuance of infrastructure bonds, green bonds, municipal bonds, and infrastructure-focused funds as part of efforts to deepen structured financing for critical national assets.

Agama also highlighted plans to increase agricultural sector participation in the capital market by encouraging the listing of agribusiness firms and creating tailored listing windows for agricultural cooperatives and value-chain companies.

“Through commodity exchanges, agricultural investment trusts, and commodities-linked financial instruments, we will de-risk agriculture, ensure fair pricing for farmers, strengthen food security, and allow Nigerians to own a stake in the nation’s breadbasket,” he explained.

The SEC boss further disclosed initiatives to revitalise Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and introduce innovative affordable housing bonds to improve access to capital for large-scale housing delivery.

“These initiatives will unlock capital for mass housing delivery, create new asset classes for investors, and move millions of Nigerians closer to homeownership,” Agama said.

In addition, the Commission is reviewing its rules to encourage more listings from small and medium-scale industries, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and finished goods.

“By providing patient capital through the capital market, we will revitalize factories, reduce import dependency, create jobs, and position ‘Made in Nigeria’ as a global brand,” he stated.

Agama also highlighted support for Nigeria’s power sector through infrastructure bonds, green energy bonds, project-backed securities, and public–private investment vehicles.

“We will help unlock long-term capital for grid expansion, renewable energy projects, embedded power solutions, and energy transition initiatives. By improving bankability structures and attracting patient capital into the power value chain, the capital market will support energy security,” he added.

The SEC Director General concluded by emphasising the opportunity the new year presents to deepen the impact of Nigeria’s capital market.

“We are not merely turning a page on the calendar; we are embracing a profound opportunity—an opportunity to redefine the very purpose and power of the Nigerian Capital Market,” Agama said.

He expressed confidence that the coming year would further strengthen the capital market’s role as a key driver of sustainable economic growth and development.

“We look back at a year of transformation and look forward to a future where our capital market becomes the definitive solution provider for Nigeria’s most pressing economic and developmental needs,” he concluded.

