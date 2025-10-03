SEC DG: Slow pace of capital market integration in West Africa delaying infrastructure financing

The slow pace of capital market integration in West Africa is hampering the region’s ability to close its massive infrastructure and development financing gaps, says Emomotimi Agama, Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Speaking on Thursday in Abuja at an experts’ meeting for the validation of the West Africa Securities Regulators Association (WASRA) charter, Agama warned that the lack of a unified capital market is depriving the region of critical resources needed for transformative projects.

As the Chairman of WASRA, Agama stressed that the integration of capital markets is no longer a luxury but a necessity. He lamented that every year of delay in market integration represents a lost opportunity to raise funds for vital infrastructure, energy, and digital projects.

“West Africa faces an annual infrastructure financing gap exceeding $100 billion,” Agama said. “Without integrated capital markets, our governments and private sector will remain shackled by limited fiscal space and costly borrowing.”

West Africa’s Economic Potential at Risk

Agama highlighted the region’s economic potential, with over 400 million people and a combined GDP of around $800 billion. However, he pointed out that this potential means little without coordinated efforts to unlock financing through a harmonised regional capital market.

Drawing comparisons with successful models in Europe and Southeast Asia, Agama noted that integrated markets have been central to driving economic transformation. In Europe, a unified market allowed firms to easily access cross-border funding, boosting innovation and competitiveness. In Southeast Asia, regional cooperation helped deepen financial resilience and market integration, positioning ASEAN as a global economic player.

Unlocking Funds for Infrastructure, Digital Economy, and Agriculture

Agama further stressed that integration would unlock much-needed funding for a wide range of sectors. In agriculture, pooled regional resources could drive value-chain development, agro-processing, and food security. For the digital economy, regional capital could enable the expansion of fintechs, broadband infrastructure, and foster West Africa’s participation in the fourth industrial revolution.

“Regional capital will support growth across key sectors, especially in agriculture, youth employment, and the digital economy,” Agama said.

A Call for Political Will and Practical Collaboration

Agama called on ECOWAS policymakers and finance ministers to demonstrate political will and take bold action to support WASRA’s integration initiative. He emphasised that true integration requires more than policy declarations; it demands practical collaboration and shared initiatives to deliver tangible results.

Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, echoed Agama’s sentiment, highlighting the importance of harmonising regulatory frameworks across the region. According to Edun, the meeting marked a significant step toward promoting cross-border investments and fostering greater financial stability.

Peter Oluonye, Acting Director of Private Sector at the ECOWAS Commission, also underscored the importance of breaking down barriers to capital flows, noting that the region urgently needs infrastructure projects that require significant investment.

“The capital market is the key vehicle to support these projects,” Oluonye concluded.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.