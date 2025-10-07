Menu
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Requests Transfer to Low-Security Prison for Rehab Program

By: Naija247news

Date:

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is requesting that he serve his four-year prison sentence at a low-security facility in New Jersey, following his conviction on two counts of transportation for prostitution.

The 55-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Sean Combs, has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York, in the Special Housing Unit since September 2024. This followed a high-profile trial that captured significant media attention.

According to his legal team, Combs has formally asked Judge Arun Subramanian to designate FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in Fort Dix, New Jersey, as his place of incarceration. The request, filed by defense attorney Teny Geragos, highlights that Combs seeks access to the Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program (RDAP) and other educational and occupational programs available at the facility.

“On behalf of Mr. Combs, we respectfully request that the Court strongly recommend a designated facility to the Bureau of Prisons in Mr. Combs’ judgment,” Geragos wrote. The notice further stated that the move would allow Combs to “maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts” while addressing his drug abuse issues.

RDAPs, which typically last six to 12 months, provide inmates with intensive drug treatment, combined with work and educational programs. Completion of the program can lead to a sentence reduction of up to one year, though only a small percentage of eligible inmates receive such reductions. MDC, where Combs is currently held, does not offer the program.

Federal prison consultant Sam Mangel described the RDAP as “intense” and comparable to Alcoholics Anonymous, emphasizing its potential impact on long-term recovery.

During his trial, Combs admitted that his time in federal custody marked the first period of sobriety in 25 years. “I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess,” he said in court.

The rapper’s request comes as he seeks not only rehabilitation but also the ability to maintain family connections, which his team argued are essential for successful reintegration.

Combs, who has long been a prominent figure in music, fashion, and entertainment, now faces the challenge of completing his sentence while taking steps toward recovery and rebuilding his life.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

spot_imgspot_img

