SDP’s Adebayo Refuses to Join Forces with Anti-Tinubu Coalition

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has declined to join a coalition of opposition parties gearing up to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections. According to Adebayo, the coalition lacks a common ideology, and its members are largely driven by personal interests rather than a shared vision for Nigeria.

No Common Ground with Coalition Members

Adebayo expressed his disinclination to join the coalition, stating that he couldn’t in good conscience oppose Tinubu and embrace a group with no shared values or principles. He emphasized that the SDP’s focus is on promoting good governance, accountability, and public service, which differs from the coalition’s apparent goals.

Focus on Good Governance

The SDP chieftain criticized the Tinubu administration for prioritizing politics over governance, noting that the government’s policies have failed to address pressing issues like insecurity, unemployment, and poverty. Adebayo urged Tinubu to focus on delivering good governance rather than worrying about the coalition.

People’s Anger Should be Tinubu’s Concern

Adebayo believes that Tinubu’s main concern should be the growing anger among Nigerians, rather than the coalition. He stated that the president is politically astute enough to recognize that the coalition poses no real threat to his presidency. Instead, Tinubu should focus on addressing the people’s problems and providing good governance [3][2][4].

A Call to Action

Adebayo’s stance serves as a call to action for Nigerians to demand better governance and accountability from their leaders. By prioritizing the welfare of citizens and addressing pressing issues, the government can mitigate the growing discontent among the populace and work towards a more stable and prosperous future.

Adebayo’s decision to steer clear of the coalition reflects the SDP’s commitment to promoting a new culture of politics in Nigeria, centered on transparency, accountability, and public service. As the country approaches the 2027 elections, the SDP will continue to prioritize good governance and people’s welfare over partisan politics.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.