Politics & Governance

SDP Tells INEC Chairman to Prioritize National Interest

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

10, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has congratulated Prof. Joash Amupitan on his appointment as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and urged him to prioritize national interest in his new role. The party expects Amupitan to work towards democratic consolidation and ensure credible, transparent, and inclusive elections.

Boosting Staff Morale and Public Perception

The SDP wants Amupitan to boost staff morale by improving welfare and working conditions, and to improve public perception of the commission by enhancing its credibility and restoring public trust. According to the party, this will go a long way in repositioning INEC and ensuring that it remains impartial in handling the affairs of political parties.

Maintaining Rule of Law and Ensuring Democratic Consolidation

The party also expects Amupitan to maintain the rule of law by respecting the autonomy of political parties and ensuring that the commission remains impartial in handling their internal affairs. Furthermore, the SDP wants Amupitan to work towards ensuring democratic consolidation by conducting credible, transparent, and inclusive elections, particularly in the upcoming off-cycle gubernatorial elections in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun states.

A Call to Action

The SDP’s expectations from Amupitan are clear: prioritize national interest, work towards democratic consolidation, and ensure that INEC remains credible and impartial. As Amupitan begins his tenure, he has a tall order to fulfill, but the SDP’s expectations are not unreasonable. In fact, they are essential for the survival of Nigeria’s democracy.

A Crucial Moment for INEC

The appointment of Amupitan comes at a critical time for INEC, with several off-cycle gubernatorial elections slated for the coming months. The success or failure of these elections will have far-reaching implications for the commission’s credibility and the country’s democratic trajectory. It is imperative that Amupitan hits the ground running and takes bold steps to restore public trust and ensure that INEC delivers credible elections.

In conclusion, the SDP’s expectations from Prof. Joash Amupitan are a reminder that INEC has a critical role to play in ensuring democratic consolidation and credible elections in Nigeria. As Amupitan settles into his new role, he would do well to heed the SDP’s call and prioritize national interest above all else. Only time will tell if he will rise to the challenge.

