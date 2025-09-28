“Scrolling Through Illusions: Social Media Is Not Real Life, But a Town Square of Ideas”

by Remi Ogunpitan

Social media is not real life. It may look like a global town square where ideas clash and communities gather, but in truth, it is more of a stage. On this stage, people act, curate images, and push carefully crafted narratives. The danger lies in mistaking this performance for reality.

Without the discipline of fact-checking and the hunger for knowledge, you can be swept away in a flood of half-truths, distortions, and outright lies. Many Nigerians already experience this when rumors on WhatsApp or trending Twitter hashtags spark fear, outrage, or even violence before the facts are known.

This is why I believe social media deserves a warning label, the way cigarette packs and alcohol bottles carry theirs. Imagine if every post carried a simple caution:

⚠️ “Social media can be unhealthy. It can distort reality, affect your mind, and mislead you. Always check the facts or risk becoming a zombie.”

It may sound humorous at first, but think about it carefully. Cigarettes warn you that smoking kills. Alcohol urges you to drink responsibly. So why should a tool that shapes how we think, feel, and behave escape without any caution at all?

The Business of Manipulation

The truth is simple: social platforms are not built to protect truth. They are built to keep you hooked. Their design thrives on emotion — anger, envy, desire, outrage. These platforms know that lies travel faster than facts because lies are more dramatic, more clickable, and more profitable.

A study by MIT researchers found that false news spreads six times faster than the truth on Twitter. Why? Because sensational lies stir emotions and grab attention. In Nigeria, we saw this vividly during elections, when manipulated videos and false claims went viral before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could even respond.

In this race, truth limps behind, struggling to catch up with rumor.

Why a Warning Matters

A warning label would not solve the problem, but it would spark awareness. It might break the blind scroll and force people to pause, asking themselves, “Is this real?”

Think of how cigarette warnings work. Millions still smoke, but no one can say they were not warned about the risks. Similarly, people will still log in to Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook. But a visible caution would remind users that what they see is not always what it seems.

That small pause — that second of doubt — could be the difference between believing a false claim and seeking the truth.

The Nigerian Reality

In Nigeria, where social media is now a political, economic, and cultural force, this kind of awareness is urgently needed. From fake job adverts that exploit desperate youths, to conspiracy theories that inflame ethnic tensions, to miracle cures for serious illnesses — social media has become a double-edged sword.

It connects us, yes. But it also deceives us.

During the #EndSARS protests, social platforms gave young Nigerians a voice. But they also carried unverified claims and manipulated images that complicated efforts to separate fact from fiction. In the heat of elections, WhatsApp forwards and doctored photos have turned into weapons of propaganda. And in moments of national crisis, misinformation spreads faster than official communication, feeding confusion and fear.

If cigarettes and alcohol require labels because they harm the body, why should social media — which increasingly harms the mind and society — go unchecked?

The Cost of Blind Consumption

Unchecked consumption of social media content is like drinking alcohol without restraint. It clouds judgment. It rewires how we think. It normalizes outrage and rewards the most extreme voices.

Those who consume without reflection risk becoming what I call digital zombies — people moving from one trending outrage to another, unable to separate fact from fiction, manipulated by unseen algorithms.

As a Nigerian proverb reminds us, “The one who follows the crowd will have his eyes opened in the ditch.” The crowd on social media is often loud but rarely wise. Following it blindly has real-world consequences — from financial scams to political violence.

The Way Forward

A warning label will not cure the disease of misinformation, but it is a small step toward digital discipline. Real solutions must also include:

Media literacy in schools, teaching young Nigerians how to spot fake news.

Stronger fact-checking organizations, equipped to counter viral lies quickly.

Personal responsibility, where each user chooses skepticism over gullibility.

Still, the warning matters. It frames social media for what it truly is: not harmless entertainment, but a powerful influence machine.

Conclusion: Choosing Awareness Over Illusion

Those who check everything they read may not be the loudest voices online, but they will never be the fools. The rest risk becoming willing zombies in a digital masquerade.

Social media is here to stay, but the way we use it will shape whether it serves truth or destroys it. A simple label would not silence the noise, but it might remind us that noise is not the same as knowledge.

Because in this age of curated lives and viral lies, awareness is the only antidote. And sometimes, the truth begins with a warning.

