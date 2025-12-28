Scores killed in multiple explosions along Magami–Dansadau Road in Zamfara

GUSAU, Zamfara, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed explosions along the Magami–Dansadau Road in Maru Local Government Area, claiming the lives of several people, including civilians caught in panic during the blasts.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that preliminary information was sketchy and investigations were ongoing to ascertain the cause of the incident. A detailed statement is expected as inquiries continue.

An eyewitness, Malam Yunusa Isah, who was part of an escorted convoy on the road, said suspected bandits planted multiple explosives between Maikogo and Mai’ayaya communities.

“The explosions occurred while the convoy, accompanied by security personnel, was passing through the area. The first blast destroyed two motorcycles and killed four people. A second explosion later affected a trailer, claiming five more lives,” Isah said.

He added that panic led to the death of a woman who reportedly fell from a moving vehicle and was accidentally run over by another. Security operatives attached to the convoy engaged the attackers in a gun duel, pursuing them into nearby bushes.

DSP Abubakar confirmed that security agencies had been reinforced along the road to safeguard road users and prevent further attacks.

The incident comes amid rising concerns over banditry and IED attacks in Zamfara State, which continue to disrupt travel and threaten civilian safety.

(NAN)

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor is the Publisher & CEO of Naija247news Media Group LLC, an independent investigative news platform delivering accurate, data-driven reporting on Nigerian and global politics, economy, finance, and business. Founded in October 2010, Naija247news specializes in developmental journalism, providing timely insights and analysis to readers across Nigeria and the diaspora.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor in Lagos, Nigeria.