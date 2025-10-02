Schools Battle with Implementing New Curriculum

2, October 2025/Naija 247news

Two weeks after the resumption of the 2025/2026 academic session, schools in Nigeria are facing significant challenges in implementing the new curriculum introduced by the federal government. The main hurdles include insufficient resources, teacher shortages, and infrastructure deficits.

Challenges in Implementing the New Curriculum

Many public schools lack the necessary materials and teachers for some subjects, particularly trade subjects like solar installation and maintenance, computer hardware, and GSM repairs. The shortage of qualified teachers is also a major concern, with over 190,000 qualified primary school teachers needed. Additionally, many public school teachers lack basic digital literacy skills, making it difficult for them to effectively deliver the new curriculum.

Infrastructure Deficits

Most schools lack the necessary infrastructure, including laboratories, equipment, and facilities, to support the new curriculum. This has made it challenging for students to gain practical experience in subjects like livestock farming, fashion design, and beauty and cosmetology.

Call for Phased Implementation

Experts are calling for a pilot scheme to test the new curriculum before scaling it up, citing concerns about the rushed implementation and lack of stakeholder engagement. They also recommend investing in infrastructure, providing training for teachers, and ensuring equity and access to education for all students.

Stakeholder Concerns

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has expressed concerns about the government’s ability to provide the necessary support and resources to implement the new curriculum. They are calling for a more collaborative approach to ensure that teachers are adequately trained and equipped to deliver the new curriculum.

Way Forward

To address these challenges, the government needs to prioritize investment in education infrastructure, teacher training, and resource allocation. This will require a coordinated effort from all stakeholders, including government agencies, schools, teachers, and parents. By working together, they can ensure that the new curriculum is implemented effectively and that Nigerian students receive the quality education they deserve.

The implementation of the new curriculum has highlighted the need for collective efforts to ensure that schools have the necessary resources and infrastructure to support the education of Nigerian students. As the government and stakeholders work to address these challenges, it is essential to prioritize the needs of students and teachers to ensure a successful implementation of the new curriculum.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.