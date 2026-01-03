Saudi Arabia Welcomes Yemen Peace Forum Amid Gulf Rift Over STC Advance

ABUJA, Jan. 3, 2026 (Naija247news) –

Saudi Arabia has welcomed a request from Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) to host a forum in Riyadh aimed at resolving a deadly rift in the country’s south, which has stoked armed conflict and strained Gulf Arab relations.

In a statement on Saturday, the Saudi foreign ministry called on southern factions to participate in the Riyadh forum to “formulate a comprehensive vision for fair solutions to the southern cause.”

PLC Chairman Rashad al-Alimi urged various groups in southern Yemen to attend, emphasizing the “justness and centrality of the southern cause” and rejecting “any unilateral or exclusionary solutions” to the ongoing conflict, according to Saba News Agency.

The call comes after the Southern Transitional Council (STC) launched a major offensive in Yemen’s Hadramout and al-Mahra provinces, which together account for nearly half of Yemen’s territory. Hadramout, an oil-producing region bordering Saudi Arabia, holds both economic and cultural significance for the kingdom. Its capture by the STC last month heightened Riyadh’s security concerns.

The STC, part of the anti-Houthi coalition, is reported to be seeking an independent state in southern Yemen, putting it at odds with the internationally recognised PLC-led government. Saudi authorities have accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of arming the STC, though the UAE denies the claim and stresses its support for Saudi security.

On Saturday, the UAE issued a statement expressing “deep concern” over the escalation and urged Yemeni parties to “prioritise wisdom and exercise restraint to ensure security and stability in the country.”

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.