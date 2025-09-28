Saraki: Kwara in precarious state… spate of insecurity unprecedented

Naija247news reports that former Senate President and ex-Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has decried the worsening state of insecurity in Kwara, describing the situation as unprecedented and dangerous. Speaking on Saturday at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state congress held at the Arca Santa Arena in Ilorin, Saraki warned that the state is now under siege by bandits, kidnappers, and violent criminals.

Naija247news gathered that the congress, themed *“Returning Kwara to a Secure State”*, was a deliberate reflection of the PDP’s concern about the safety of lives and property across the state. Saraki emphasized that the security collapse in Kwara under the current administration poses a serious threat to both urban and rural communities.

“Today, Kwara State is in a precarious state. Our state is being overrun by bandits, kidnappers, and killers who have waged a ceaseless, needless, and careless onslaught on our people,” he stated.

Naija247news understands that, according to figures cited by Saraki, in the last 12 months alone, over 70 people have been killed in both the northern and southern senatorial districts of the state. About 50 others have reportedly sustained serious injuries, while 42 people have been kidnapped and more than 25 communities have been displaced.

Naija247news reports that the worsening security has forced residents from vulnerable communities to flee to Ilorin for safety. Saraki accused the state government of being “clueless” and “lackadaisical” in its response to the crisis.

According to Naija247news, Saraki also criticised the administration for violating Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. He condemned the current leadership for allegedly suppressing the truth and blaming the opposition for raising concerns.

“This is the first time since the creation of Kwara that we are witnessing such a collapse in security,” he said. “Even during military regimes and under my predecessors or successors, this level of crisis never occurred.”

He compared Kwara to neighbouring states such as Niger, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, and Kogi, where, he said, coordination has helped reduce insecurity.

Saraki urged the new PDP executives to prioritise grassroots mobilisation and peaceful primaries as the party gears up for the 2027 elections. He also invited defectors to return, stressing that rebuilding Kwara was more important than personal ambitions.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.