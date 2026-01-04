Sanwo-Olu Highlights Lagos’ Economic, Infrastructure Gains at 26th Annual Thanksgiving Service

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has highlighted key economic, infrastructural and cultural achievements recorded by the state in 2025, describing the milestones as evidence of divine mercy and collective effort.

The governor spoke on Sunday at the 26th edition of the Lagos State Annual Thanksgiving Service held at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos. The event was themed “Grateful for His Unfailing Mercies.”

Naija247news gathered that Sanwo-Olu said the progress recorded during the year further strengthened Lagos’ position as Nigeria’s economic nerve centre and an emerging global destination. He attributed the gains to deliberate governance, policy consistency and God’s grace.

According to Naija247news, the governor listed major achievements in 2025 to include steady progress on the Lagos coastal highway, the restoration of the National Theatre, the hosting of the E1 Lagos Grand Prix and the successful staging of GITEX Nigeria.

He said the successful delivery of these projects and events demonstrated Lagos’ growing global relevance and capacity to host international platforms.

“From the progress recorded on the Lagos coastal highway to the restoration of the National Theatre, and the successful hosting of global events such as the E1 Lagos Grand Prix and GITEX Nigeria, we have seen God’s hand clearly at work in our state,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Naija247news understands that the governor also noted that Lagos emerged as Nigeria’s top-performing state in the 2025 Sub-National Ease of Doing Business ranking released by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council.

“To rise from the lower ranks a few years ago to number one in the country is not accidental. It reflects deliberate reforms, infrastructure investment and a stable policy environment,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that the achievements underscored the importance of thanksgiving, noting that gratitude transcends religious boundaries and remains a shared human response to peace, stability and progress.

“You do not have to belong to a particular faith to recognise the value of gratitude. When God grants peace, stability and opportunity, thanksgiving becomes a responsibility,” he said.

Quoting Lamentations 3:22–23, the governor said God’s mercies remained constant despite changing times, adding that divine grace had sustained Lagos through growth and challenges.

Naija247news reports that Sanwo-Olu explained that the 2026 thanksgiving service marked the seventh annual thanksgiving organised by his administration since assuming office in 2019, noting that the tradition had continued to inspire reflection and rededication to public service.

“Our first thanksgiving in 2020 started with a dream. Each year, the themes have reminded us to glorify God and to rededicate ourselves to service,” he said.

He acknowledged President Bola Tinubu for instituting the thanksgiving tradition over two decades ago during his tenure as governor of Lagos State, describing it as a lasting legacy.

“We remain grateful to Mr President for the foresight that birthed this annual thanksgiving, a tradition that has endured for over 26 years,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Reflecting on challenges faced during the year, the governor noted that Lagos also experienced difficult moments, including incidents of fire outbreaks and flooding. He expressed sympathy with affected families and communities.

“Our thoughts remain with families who lost loved ones, property or livelihoods. We continue to pray for comfort and healing,” he said.

According to Naija247news, Sanwo-Olu assured residents that the state would continue to strengthen safety standards and emergency response systems, while commending emergency responders and health workers for their dedication and sacrifices.

Looking ahead to 2026, the governor described the coming year as a defining period for his administration, with about 500 days remaining in office. He said the year would be driven by deliberate action under the THEMES Plus agenda and supported by the 2026 Budget of Shared Prosperity.

He assured that the state would complete and commission major projects across health, transport, education, housing and infrastructure, stressing the administration’s commitment to finishing strong.

“We are determined to make 2026 a year of extraordinary meaning. We will complete and commission major projects and hand over Lagos to the next level of leadership in a better state than we met it,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu concluded by urging Lagos residents to embrace gratitude, unity and hope as the new year unfolds, calling on citizens to remain steadfast and optimistic about the future of the state.

