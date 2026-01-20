Sanwo-Olu accuses NGOs of exploiting Makoko demolition, defends action on safety grounds

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has accused some local and international Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of taking advantage of the ongoing demolition exercise in Makoko, alleging that they are profiting from foreign donations while failing to deliver on their commitments.

Naija247News gathered that the governor made the comments on Monday, January 19, 2025, while speaking to journalists after signing the N4.4 trillion state appropriation bill into law in Lagos. Sanwo-Olu defended the demolitions, noting that the state government is studying the activities of the NGOs and will provide evidence to support its claims.

According to Naija247News, the governor said the affected NGOs were “covering their own lies” and had not fulfilled promises made to the community.

“We are aware that there are some local and international NGOs that want to profit from this. We’re studying, and we’re going to show you evidence. They’ve made so much money from international donors and requested so many grants, just to cover the fact that they’ve not done what they said they were going to do,” Sanwo-Olu said. “That’s why they’re all shouting and crying more than the bereaved. We’re here to face them and show why we have to do what we’re doing.”

Naija247News understands that the governor emphasised that the demolitions were carried out “for the overall safety of citizens,” pointing out that many buildings were erected directly under high-tension power cables.

“Of what interest would it be for the government to unduly demolish anybody’s property if it wasn’t for the safety of the citizens? A lot of these people have built the shanties right under high-tension wires. We cannot be a lawless state and allow disaster to happen,” Sanwo-Olu added.

Naija247News reports that the Lagos State Government had, in September 2025, announced plans to remove shanties built under high-voltage power lines in Makoko, Yaba, citing urgent safety concerns for residents in the densely populated waterfront area. The exercise follows previous demolitions at the Oworonshoki end of the Third Mainland Bridge, where unsafe structures were removed to prevent potential accidents and criminal activities.

The government noted that some traffic robberies on the Third Mainland Bridge had been linked to people living in shanties along the route, who allegedly used the area as cover.

Naija247News gathered that the Makoko community consists of both land-based and waterfront settlements along the Lagos Lagoon, with an estimated population of over 15 million. The recent demolitions, which started in December 2025, have displaced more than 10,000 people and affected over 3,000 dwellings, according to the Lagos-based governance advocacy group, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA).