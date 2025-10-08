Sanwo-Olu Accused of Ethnic Bias in Lagos Demolitions, Critics Say

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is facing serious accusations of ethnic bigotry, nativism, and political persecution, particularly against the Igbo community, following repeated demolition exercises across the metropolis. Civil society groups, cultural organisations, and political analysts are calling these actions targeted and punitive, rather than purely regulatory.

Naija247news gathered that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, claims over 2,700 properties belonging to Igbos have been demolished in Lagos since 2019, a number they say reflects a troubling pattern.

According to Naija247news, the recent demolition of the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex is seen by many Igbo traders as more than an urban renewal exercise; it is perceived as an ethno-economic attack aimed at diminishing the influence of a community viewed as politically oppositional.

Naija247news understands that while the state government insists demolitions are necessary to enforce planning laws, drain flood channels, and remove unsafe structures, critics argue these justifications do not account for the uneven impact on non-indigenous business owners, particularly those from southeastern Nigeria.

Political observers say the timing of many of these demolitions, especially following the 2023 elections, when Peter Obi performed well in Lagos, suggests a retaliatory dimension. Naija247news reports that critics believe the demolitions are a form of political vendetta intended to punish or weaken communities that supported opposition candidates.

Civil society groups, including Ohanaeze, are demanding accountability. Naija247news gathered that they want transparent procedures, fair notice, proper legal documentation, and compensation for those affected.

Naija247news understands that the Lagos State Government holds that demolitions are not based on ethnicity, but on violations of building codes, drainage laws, and risks to public safety, citing examples of demolitions also occurring in indigenous and affluent neighbourhoods.

A prominent voice in the debate, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene, urging the government to stop demolishing properties belonging to Igbos, especially where owners lack perfect documentation, and to allow rectification rather than outright destruction.

As Lagos continues its development drive, many are calling for policies that respect property rights, uphold fairness, and avoid sacrificing livelihoods for political or ethnic gain. Critics warn the governor’s legacy may be shaped not just by infrastructure, but by alienation and distrust.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.